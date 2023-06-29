The motto for this year’s edition of Shakespeare in Delaware Park is “Where There’s a Will, There’s a Play,” and, as the opening production “Measure for Measure” shows, it may not be the play you are expecting.

Many people setting up camp chairs and picnics on Shakespeare Hill probably don’t know what to expect from this play. “Measure for Measure” is not among the typical high school canon of Shakespeare’s works (think “Hamlet,” “Julius Caesar,” “Macbeth”). But for this production, that unfamiliarity is an advantage.

Director Virginia Monte has pared down and reframed Shakespeare’s uncertain tale of misguided morality and tenuous mortality, making it clearly a comedy. No longer an Elizabethan “problem play,” it’s now set on the seamy side of 1940s California, with a music-filled Art Deco nightclub as backdrop.

The plot is not simple: When the man in charge, known as the Duke (Daniel Lendzian), realizes things are getting out of hand on his turf, he decides to feign his absence in the hopes that his right-hand-man Angelo (Luke Brewer) will be tough enough to get people in the community back in line.

Unfortunately, Angelo overcompensates. He has a young man named Claudio (James Anthony Caposito) arrested for having premarital sex with his fiancée (Amelia Scinta) and sentences him to death. The plot revolves around efforts by Claudio’s sister Isabella (Gretchen Didio) to save him.

Despite the grim premise, this is a fun show. The action is effectively emceed by Omen Thomas Sade as Claudio’s spirited zoot-suited pal Lucio, whose carefree attitude serves as assurance that, though all is not well right now, we can relax. It will be well in the end.

Subplots galore swirl around, scored by swinging numbers from the Hathaway Sisters (Scinta, along with Kennedy Lee and Alexandra Montesano), ballads from the jilted Mariana (Solange Gosselin), and blues from Kerrykate Abel as brothel madam Mistress Overdone. The music all comes through loud and crystal clear, thanks to Phil Farugia’s excellent (as usual) sound design.

Broad comedy is provided by the cuckolded cop Elbow (Den Caldwell) and his nemesis, the prankster Pompey (Lucas Colon). SDP Executive Director Lisa Ludwig and Jeremy Kreuzer are the hapless functionaries caught between the law and doing what’s right. Meanwhile, we glance at our digital playbills to keep track of who’s who and where we might be in the story.

Not that it matters. This is outdoor summer Shakespeare, meant to be experienced, not critiqued. Still, in an overall enjoyable night, there are some highlights. Caposito, who remarks in the program that he is new to the Bard, gives us the most emotional moment of the evening with Claudio’s tormented speech to Isabella, begging her to save his life. Abel as the defiant madam, owns the stage whenever she’s on it, and Ludwig’s slow burn as Escalus – well, she’s been here before. And Sade, who hasn’t been here before, is completely in his element as he turns Lucio into the leading man.

Add to this the colorfully clever costumes from Jenna Damberger and overall solid performances from everyone on and off the set, and you have a “Measure for Measure” worth the meeting.

Info: The Shakespeare in Delaware Park production of "Measure for Measure" continues through July 16 on Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (near Hoyt Lake and the Rose Garden). Performances are at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free; donations are accepted. Blankets, folding chairs and food are allowed. The area closest to the stage is reserved for blankets.