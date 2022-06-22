Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrates 47th season, founder Saul Elkin

Round numbers are overrated for anniversary celebrations.

As evidence, just look at Shakespeare in Delaware Park, which is marking its 47th season in 2022 in ways big and small.

With full productions returning to the park’s Shakespeare Hill after a pandemic-induced two-year break, with the expansion of a delightful (and also pandemic-inspired) touring show to more and bigger audiences, and with the renaming of the theater’s versatile open-air stage for SDP founder and retiring director Saul Elkin, absolutely nobody is saying “Let’s wait until our 50th year to party.”

Although the two-play summer program traditionally features one comedy paired with either a tragedy or one of Shakespeare’s histories, this year's fare is light on both ends. The season opens June 23 with SDP’s fifth presentation of the romantic comedy “As You Like It,” directed by Steve Vaughan, and continues starting on July 28 with the magical romp “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Brian Cavanagh.

Revelers of all ages are invited to bring their blankets and chairs, and food and beverages of their choice to the sledding hill behind the Rose Garden any night but Mondays for an experience that “should make our eyes flow with joy, (our) hearts dance with comforts.”

“We like to think of it as a community picnic where there happens to be a professional show going on in front of you,” said Lisa Ludwig, SDP’s executive director, with a Shakespearean twinkle in her eye.

The goal is for audiences to enjoy something that was intended as entertainment, not as homework.

“Shakespeare is meant to be seen and heard,” Ludwig said, “so what do we (as a society) do? We make kids read it.”

As the Bard himself would have said, “Lord, what fools these mortals be!”

Luckily for Buffalo, Saul Elkin joined the University at Buffalo’s Theater Department (which he would later chair) in the early 1970s and, in 1976, kicked Shakespeare out of the classroom and into the park. What began as a production for college students to get real acting experience on summer weekends soon became a summerlong theater experience for students, amateurs, local pros and Equity actors to earn their Elizabethan chops.

“For aught that I could ever read,

“Could ever hear by tale or history,

“The course of true love never did run smooth” – and neither did the course of Elkin’s park project.

Overall fiscal problems led the university to sever its financial support of the productions in the early 1990s. Rather than draw the curtains, however, SDP reconfigured itself as an independent nonprofit in 1991 and the shows went on.

With audience turnouts of up to 2,000 on Buffalo’s balmy summer nights, the company found its footing and survived the Covid tempest of 2020-21 well enough that Elkin is ready to release his hands from the wheel.

Since the theatrical’s inception, Elkin has chosen each season’s shows and their directors. He had originally chosen the 2022 comedies for the 2020 season, a happy coincidence for people heading to the hill after all the shutdowns, vaccinations and social strife.

Even the casts remain largely the same, Ludwig said. “We were very lucky people were available. We do have some new folks, of course. Brian (Cavanagh) took over directing ‘Midsummer’ for Saul; Saul said he didn’t feel like going up and down the hill so much.”

Elkin also handed off selection of shows for the coming years, with a new artistic panel formed to make the selections. The response for proposals from directors was remarkable, Ludwig said, with 20 submissions to choose from. She wouldn’t reveal what the shows will be, but did say that the chosen directors are both new to Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

The directors had more than three dozen plays to choose from when they made their pitches: the 25 shows that have been performed in previous SDP seasons, along with others that had yet to make the cut.

For those who like to keep track, each of Shakespeare’s comedies has been performed at least once, from “Two Gentlemen of Verona’s” single outing in 1984 to the six productions of “Much Ado About Nothing,” beginning in 1979 and last seen in 2018. (This year’s comedies are both on their fifth go-round in the park. And sixth for “Midsummer” if we include last year’s abbreviated walk-though edition.)

High school tragic hits “Hamlet,” “Macbeth” and “Romeo and Juliet” are all at five seasons, so maybe it will be time to redo “Julius Caesar” or “Merchant of Venice,” presented three times each, and neither in more than a decade.

The histories have proven less popular, with “Henrys” IV and V having a couple of runs, but nothing from any Henrys VI or above. There’s been no sign of “King John,” either, or his historical predecessor “Cymbeline,” nor any word from the Mediterranean folks of “Antony and Cleopatra,” “Coriolanus,” “Timon of Athens,” “Titus Andronicus” or “Troilus and Cressida.”

The truth is that Shakespeare’s subjects and language can be a bit tough for the untrained ear, particularly if it hasn’t had an education in the classics. A good share of people couldn’t tell a Timon from a Titus, much less Troilus from Cressida, if they had money riding on it.

But you don’t need to study “forever and a day” to get up to speed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Shakespearean road show

In addition to its shows on the hill, Shakespeare in Delaware Park is sending out a roving band of players to enlighten audiences around the area about the joys to be found in iambic pentameter.

“The Bard’s in Our Yard” features four young performers – Sue McCormack, Sean Patrick Ryan, Josh Wilde and Phoebe Wright – who, for a fast-paced hour, explore all sorts of Shakespeare classics and trivia. There are a few serious scenes, of course, but overall silliness is the theme of the show.

The “Yard” bards began their season June 14 with a total of 18 dates planned (some with two performances). You’ll find them in Amherst, Orchard Park, Cambria, North Tonawanda, the Grand Island Nike Base and the Penn Dixie Fossil Park in Blasdell, among other locations.

It begins with the actors reciting dueling soliloquies, followed by a quick explanation of what the “fourth wall” means to theater in general and Shakespeare in particular. There’s a wacky “Shakespeare Song” to the tune of “Doe, a Deer,” and other nursery numbers, and keep a lookout for the “Comedy of Errors’” Syracuse joke.

Most revealing, especially for people who think they don’t “get” Shakespeare, is a fun segment about all the Shakespeare that people already know – the 1,700 words that are first seen in his works (whether he invented them or was just the first to write them down is less clear). Words like “eyeballs,” “bloodstained” and “unreal,” and even “puking.” A motley fool indeed!

While all these events are free, it is good form to have some cash or your cellphone pay app ready when the players come round to “pass the hat.” There are also concessions at all events with Shakespeare merch like “Free Will” T-shirts, mascots, Falstaff drinking koozies and cups.

Those will be a fitting way to toast the tradition of plays in the park, and the man who brought it to Buffalo as he heads into his 10th decade. Now that’s a nice, round number.

“All the world’s a stage,

“And all the men and women merely players.

“They have their exits and entrances,

“ and one man in his time plays many parts.”

Theater preview

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Located on Shakespeare Hill near the Rose Garden off Lincoln Parkway and Rumsey Road. "As You Like It," June 23-July 17. "A Midsummer Night's Dream," July 28-Aug. 21." Performances are 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. Admission is free; bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating; picnics and drinks are welcome; cleanup is encouraged. A celebration of Saul Elkin is at 6:45 p.m. June 23 when the stage will be renamed for him.

These hourlong community productions are free and nonticketed. They start at 7 p.m. unless noted. Just like the full production, blankets, chairs and picnics are allowed. For more on this schedule, visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org.

June 21: Showmobile – Aquatic and Fitness Center, Town of Tonawanda.

June 22: Community Activity Center, 4520 California Road, Orchard Park.

July 20: Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road, Williamsville.

July 21: Quaker Arts Pavilion, 60 S. Lincoln Ave., Orchard Park.

July 22: Penn Dixie Fossil Park, 4050 North St., Blasdell.

July 23 (4:30 and 7 p.m.): Nike Base Park, 3278 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island.

July 24: (4:30 and 7 p.m.): Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport.

July 26: Hamburg Town Park, 4420 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg.

July 27: Veterans Park Complex, 55 Legion Parkway, West Seneca.

Aug. 8: Locust Street Art, 138 Locust St.

Aug. 15: Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, 700 River Road, North Tonawanda.

Aug. 22: Galanti Park, 714 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.