Thousands of people descend upon Delaware Park’s Shakespeare Hill every summer, laying out blankets, uncorking wine bottles and watching actors perform Shakespeare’s iconic plays as the sun sets.

From devout theater fans to casual picnickers, children and great-grandparents, the crowds on Shakespeare Hill remain diverse and abundant.

For some, it’s not a once- or twice-a-summer tradition: it’s a play to be seen multiple times over the course of a run, noticing how the performances evolve from start to finish and coming to better understand the complex lines written by Shakespeare.

It’s also a prime picnic spot, where dinner and a show doesn’t need to cost a lot.

As the season of outdoor theater continues, Shakespeare in Delaware Park fans share their picnic setups, favorite memories and what the tradition means to them. And it’s not too late to grab some cheese and wine and start your own tradition this summer. “Romeo and Juliet” begins tonight and runs through Aug. 20 at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays on Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park.

Change your view to change your experience

Chris Casto attends each Shakespeare in Delaware Park show at least three times, sometimes more. If she really likes the performance, she’ll go five or six times. (She saw her favorite show, an all-female “Macbeth,” at least six times.)

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever seen there,” Casto said.

She likes to sit somewhere new on Shakespeare Hill for each show. On opening night, she’ll sit at the platform near the top of the hill. When she goes with her best friend, they sit to the side under a tree. And when she and her husband go by themselves, they sit near the front so they can see the performers’ facial expressions up close and hopefully catch a bit of the behind the scenes action.

“Each place on the hill has its own pluses and minuses in terms of things to see and things to hear,” Casto said.

Since you can’t sit in tall lawn chairs too close to the stage, Casto opts for a beach chair and a blanket. Sometimes she brings food – “whatever strikes our fancy” – often Wegmans takeout sushi.

She also likes to claim her spot on the hill early, around 6 p.m. That way she can watch the choreography walk-throughs around 6:15 p.m.

Casto, who serves on Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s artistic panel, appreciates the performances for the same qualities that have kept audiences returning to them for the last 48 years.

“Sitting on the hill, looking at the lake, looking at the stage, enjoying the breeze or the sun,” Casto said. “I think it’s unique and the fact that it’s so accessible. People can just walk up and join.”

Pack a picnic

For the last 20 years, Bonita Hodur and Donald Williams have been attending Shakespeare in Delaware Park shows.

Like Casto, they also typically see each show at least three times. They like to go on or around opening night, then once in the middle and again on closing night, to see the performers evolve in their roles.

“It becomes a part of them,” Hodur said.

Plus, their comprehending of the dialogue deepens with each viewing.

They like to sit in the same spot for each performance, around four rows back in the center or on stage right because of its flatter surface. They also usually arrive before 6 p.m. Also former board members, they like to mingle and enjoy their dinner before the performance.

Hodur and Williams always pack a picnic dinner to eat on the hill before the show. They unfold their beach chairs onto an impermeable blanket and uncork a bottle of wine that complements whatever food they decided to cook or pick up from a local store.

The tradition is “vital” to Williams, who feels like summer would be “incomplete” without Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

Don’t be afraid to look up a synopsis

For Dudley West, evenings at Shakespeare in Delaware Park are some of the best of the summer. Between the experience of seeing live outdoor theater and the necessary unplugging from technology, the shows have become a “grounding” family tradition.

“As the world gets crazier, I think this is a respite for calming down and bringing people together,” West said. “It allows you to check all the baggage at the door and just sit down and relax.”

West usually sets up low chairs on Shakespeare Hill between 5 and 6 p.m. to secure a good spot with a central view for him and his wife. They bring beer, wine or cider, and healthy finger foods. (“Nothing overly fancy,” he said.)

West has been attending Shakespeare in Delaware Park performances for the last decade and spent nine years on the board.

Even though he’s seen many shows, he sometimes struggles to understand the flow of the dialogue and likes to know the storyline beforehand to follow the play better, especially in the beginning. So he always reads the synopsis.