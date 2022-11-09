See 'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' for the songs and performances, not the script

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” now playing in Shea's Buffalo Theatre, is one in a litany of jukebox musicals about great recording artists who overcome the trials of their lives, and often their husbands, to achieve great career success alone. In “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Carole King achieves her greatest career success after she sheds her deplorable husband. In “The Cher Show,” Cher achieves her greatest career success after she sheds her deplorable husband.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” has the distinction of featuring Ike Turner, the most deplorable husband of them all. If you think this might provide for the most complex and illuminating drama of them all, you would be wrong. This is a slim and flimsy melodrama, held together by a laundry list of terrific Tina Turner songs, sung full throttle by incredibly talented Naomi Rodgers as the title character. (At some performances, Zurin Villanueva plays the role).

Rodgers gives a tour de force performance. The show really takes off once Ike is out of way in Act II, and the music and the Tina Turner character are allowed to drive the plot, full force.

Indeed, Ike’s reappearance during the “I Can’t Stand the Rain” number in Act II, is kind of annoying. After Tina ditches the abusive jerk at the end of the first act, we’re perfectly content to see Rodgers, as Tina, command the stage alone.

Not to worry, as is often the case with jukebox musicals, the script is only a minor distraction from the main attraction, which is the fabulous song list. The familiar tunes include “Simply the Best,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Private Dancer,” and of course, “Proud Mary.” Rodgers sings these powerfully. Her voice is remarkably flexible, and she is able to suggest, and often approximate Turner’s vocal quality and inflection with impressive accuracy.

Rodgers’ musical performances are augmented by often thrilling designs, which include iconic Tina Turner costumes, re-created by Mark Thompson, who also designed the set. Lighting by Bruno Poet and projection design by Jeff Sugg delightfully add to the feeling of an all-out rock concert.

The show was directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony Van Laast.

The script does get us from song to song efficiently, and the cast is uniformly excellent. Garrett Turner capably accomplishes the thankless task of playing despicable Ike Turner. Roz White is vivid and often amusing as Tina’s otherwise irksome and unloving mother. The character of Tina’s sister, Alline, is undeveloped, but graceful and expressive Parris Lewis is divine in the role, nonetheless. Ann Nesby delights the crowd in the role of wise Gran Georgeanna. Max Falls, as Erwin Bach, agreeably falls in love with Tina. Chris Stevens is earnest and affable as Carpenter.

Dramatically, Act II is far superior to Act I. With Ike and the two-dimensional characters who have plagued Turner receding into the background, the focus can turn to her efforts to re-establish her career as a solo artist. This allows for more satisfying presentation of her signature songs. The show achieves its greatest appeal when it explodes, full force, into concert mode. The most satisfying sequence of the night happens after the curtain call, when Rodgers returns to perform two additional Tina Turner numbers, augmented by stunning production qualities and an excellent cast of backup dancers. You realize in that moment, “Yes! That’s what I came for!” And by that measure, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is entirely satisfying.

REVIEW

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

What: A jukebox musical about the career of music legend Tina Turner. The production includes loud music, strobe lighting, haze, gunshots, scenes depicting domestic violence and strong language.

Summary: The story of how singer Tina Turner overcame an abusive upbringing and marriage to achieve legendary career success and happiness. It has great songs and a tour de force performance by Naomi Rodgers in the title role. Recommended for ages 14 and older.

Where: Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main. St.

When: Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9-11, 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 12, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13.