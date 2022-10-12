Second Generation opens season with family friendly 'Secret Garden: Spring Version'

Over the past 10 years, Second Generation Theatre has built a reputation for producing sharp and sophisticated theater for grown-up audiences, with stellar productions of shows like “Angels in America, Part 1,” “Cabaret” and “Nine.”

This season, SGT is adding something new to the mix: a musical version of the children’s classic novel from Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden.” It is intended for audiences ages 8 and older.

“This is our first truly family friendly offering,” SGT Executive Director Kristen Bentley said. “We’ve been growing our (youth) education program over the years, and we’re really excited to offer a show that the kids can come to.”

In consideration of that, the theater is presenting a 90-minute abridged version of the original three-hour musical from Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, called “The Secret Garden: Spring Version.” Two young actors from the company’s classes, Ella Hinklin and Clark Garvey, star as Mary Lennox and her invalid cousin, Colin Craven. (Ella’s mother, Jenn Stafford, also is in the 15-member cast.)

“This version has all the best songs, it’s brisk and it’s something that a child’s attention span can deal with,” Bentley said.

And, as with all productions at Second Generation, student tickets are only $15 for all shows.

The other two shows in the season are more consistent with what audiences have come to expect from the company. Both are incisive, entertaining and a little provocative.

Early spring brings “Every Brilliant Thing” (March 3), a one-person show based on a short story by playwright Duncan Macmillan and originally adapted for the stage with comedian Jonny Donahoe.

" 'Every Brilliant Thing' has been hailed as the funniest play you’ll ever see about depression," Bentley said. “There’s only one actor, and the audience also plays a bunch of different characters in the narrative. No one has to do anything they don’t want to do, but it involves the audience in a communal experience that is really beautiful.”

Actor Kevin Craig, who recently returned to Buffalo after earning his master’s degree, stars in the show, which also is Charmagne Chi’s directorial debut at Second Generation.

“Even though the show mentions an attempted suicide, people will find it to be funny and charming and heartwarming,” Bentley said.

Their final show for 2022-23 also is a directorial debut. Louis Colaiacovo, who played Jon in “Tick, Tick…BOOM!” at MusicalFare Theatre 15 years ago, will be directing a new production of the show for SGT.

Jonathan Larson’s musical is semi-autobiographical, telling of the struggles of an aspiring composer trying to meet a self-imposed deadline of becoming a success before he turns 30.

“Basically, we see the life of an artist, who is navigating the hardship of that life and dealing with his friendships,” Bentley said.

As different as the shows are in plot and style, Bentley believes they share a common theme, one that guided their selection by her and artistic director Kelly Copps.

“I think we are pretty well known at Second Generation for creating high quality, immersive experiences for our audiences,” she said. “The appeal of all three of these shows is that they are really examining relationships, whether they are ones we are born into, or form with friends or other people who become like family.”

She said the mix of shows was deliberate: having a story many people have known since childhood, another that has been seen on local stages before (and made into a Netflix movie), and a show audiences may not yet be familiar with.

As she explained, “We understand why people might go to a ‘known’ title, but we encourage them to try something you don’t know a lot about. It could be that you’ll leave thinking about what’s beautiful in your own life.”

PREVIEW

Shea’s Smith Theatre, 645 Main St.

2022-23 season:

“The Secret Garden" Spring Version,” Oct. 14-30

“Every Brilliant Thing,” March 3-19

“Tick, Tick… BOOM!,” May 19-June 4