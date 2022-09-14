Season preview: Ujima season showcases relevant plays with warmth, humor and realism

Anyone who believes that live theater isn’t relevant in an age when TikTok, Insta and all the rest are fighting for eyeballs should make a little space in their lives for the Ujima Theatre Company.

That isn’t an opinion; it is a fact.

Just look at the season that begins this week in the House that Lorna Hill built: First, there’s “Church & State,” about a U.S. senator up for re-election who has to make a political choice on gun control on the heels of a mass shooting. Asked if they considered inviting Rep. Chris Jacobs to the opening, Ujima’s interim Artistic Director Sarah Norat-Phillips said she hadn’t thought about it before, but it might be a good idea. (The Republican Jacobs, in his words, “committed political suicide” earlier this year when he voted to support a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo.)

“Church & State” (opening Sept. 16) wasn’t originally in the schedule, Norat-Phillips said, but when Ujima encountered problems with another play, “We went in search of something that would be relevant but not didactic.”

She chose this play, by Jason Odell Williams, in part because it exposes the humanity behind the difficult decisions people make on a difficult topic.

“It doesn’t preach to you, it doesn’t demonize, but it takes a tough look at the choices people have to make,” she said. “It shows how, in some ways, politics are now our religion.”

Most of all, she said, it isn’t a soapbox piece.

“The play is written with a great deal of humor – the characters are warm, they’re well-written, they’re smartly written,” she said. “There’s a tough turn at the end of the show, but by then you’ve learned to know these characters. It doesn’t leave people without hope.”

The next show is the one Norat-Phillips is most excited about, largely because it is a story very few people know. Plus, it’s true. “Toni Stone” (Nov. 4) is the story of a Black woman who played baseball in the men’s professional Negro League more than 60 years ago, making her the first woman to play major league baseball of any kind in U.S. history.

“She has a wonderful, obviously rich story about all the things that brought her to this place,” Norat-Phillips said. “The characters are wonderful. She’s the only woman in the play, it’s her and the team, which is a very interesting image on the stage, because she’s their equal – and sometimes superior – on the field.”

Stating something that women, minorities and especially women minorities have long known, Norat-Phillips said, “She had to be tremendously talented to break that barrier.

"And nobody knows her name.”

Ujima’s musical show this season is “Choir Boy” (March 10) featuring the company’s managing director, Brian Brown, in the lead as a prep school student coming to terms with adolescent expectations, sexuality and what it means to be a leader.

The playwright is Tarell Alvin McCraney, who also wrote the Academy Award-winning “Moonlight.”

“It’s very much a coming-of-age story, held together with a cappella Gospel music,” Brown said. “The main character, Ferris, is trying to find his way, dealing with how his peers view him as being effeminate and flamboyant, facing hardships and trying to explain what is going on to adult figures.”

The music, Brown said, is the easy part for him.

“I already sing at church. It’s more a little bit challenging for me because I’m almost 30, and going back to that adolescent boy is tougher, getting to the essence of his personality,” he said. “Music is my background, so it gives me more of a comfort level.”

The season closes with a production that snaps back to the here-and-now. “Cullad Water” (May 5) “falls under our new work, new voice category,” Norat-Phillips said. Written by Erika Dickerson-Despenza, the story begins with a crisis of leaded water and extends into every aspect of people’s lives.

“It feels almost dreamlike,” Norat-Phillips said. “It has a color and a tone to it that are not typical in a play. It is almost like poetry sometimes.”

The disaster for residents of Flint, Mich., may have inspired the play, but the recent water crisis in Jackson, Miss., shows this isn’t, and will not be, an isolated problem.

“We’ve had issues in Buffalo. This hits home, and not only for Black families,” Norat-Phillips said, “but for anyone living in one of the oldest housing markets in the country. Our economy is water, and knowing the impact of what it means if you don’t have it. Then, all of a sudden, it’s everything!”

PREVIEW

Ujima Theatre Company, 429 Plymouth Ave., 716-281-0092

Sept. 16-Oct. 2: “Church & State”

Nov. 4-20: “Toni Stone”

March 10-April 2: “Choir Boy”

May 5–21: “Cullud Wattah”