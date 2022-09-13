Season preview: Irish Classical Theatre returns with an intriguing mix of plays

After shutting down live productions for 2021 and mounting a limited season last winter, Irish Classical Theater Company returns with a full schedule of shows for the 2022-23 season.

Contemporary works by John Patrick Shanley and Marina Carr alternate with fresh takes on Dickens, Shakespeare and Wilde for an intriguing mix that spans both centuries and styles. For the first time since taking the reins from company founder Vincent O’Neill in 2020, Executive Artistic Director Kate LoConti Alcocer has a chance to share her vision without pandemic constraints.

And yes, she’s pretty happy about it.

“We’ve gotten wonderful support from the community,” Alcocer said. “This is our first full season since our leadership shift (O’Neill remains on board as emeritus artistic director), and we chose the titles kind of hand-in-hand with our goal of audience-centered programming.”

The season opens powerfully with “Doubt: A Parable” on Sept. 16, which won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play for Shanley. The story centers on a nun’s suspicions that a priest in a Catholic school may have become involved with a male student.

“We are producing it knowing full well that this is a story that will resonate,” Alcocer said. “There also are a lot of political themes that, even though it’s set in 1964, will ring like a bell.”

While its relevance influenced the play’s selection, it really was the play’s artistic intricacies that landed it at the top of the ICTC season. Alcocer said that Irish-American playwright Shanley has a gift for finding the comic in serious themes, in the same way that he blends dramatic moments into his comedies. (That talent also won him an Academy Award for his screenplay for the film “Moonstruck.”)

“With ‘Doubt’ being penned by John Patrick Shanley, there actually is some humor, especially with our gifted performers,” Alcocer said. “Vicky (director Victoria Perez) made excellent casting choices to reflect the title. Steve Copps (playing Father Flynn) really can come down on both sides of things with his character, so there is a lot of ‘doubt’ in the play.”

Next up is “Great Expectations” (Nov. 18), Neil Bartlett’s 21st century adaptation of the 1860 novel by Charles Dickens. For readers who recall 500-plus pages of tiny print, no worries: As Bartlett said in an interview for the Derby Theatre in England, “To adapt, you have to be determined to keep in all parts that really matter to you. ... Then ruthlessly cut everything else.”

The result is a fast and deep retelling of the transformation of Pip, an orphan boy whose life is remade when an unknown benefactor finances his journey into the upper classes. The words all come from Dickens; there are just fewer of them.

The book, Alcocer pointed out, “is sweeping and epic,” and for teens, sometimes hard to get through. “This treatment will really interest and excite students.”

(And those older than students will be excited to learn that ICTC co-founder Josephine Hogan will be playing the calculating and cruel Miss Havisham.)

Roles shift around midseason, when Hogan will be directing Alcocer in “The Mai” (Jan. 13). Alcocer considers this show to be the anchor of the ICTC season.

“This one is ‘by the book,’ and definitely something we would produce. It’s written by an Irish playwright,” she said, “and it’s by woman, who is currently living, which isn’t always the case for us.”

Playwright Marina Carr is not only living, she is coming to Buffalo as the guest speaker in the Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.

Alcocer will be playing the title character, the Mother, in her first onstage appearance in four years – the longest break she has taken from acting she said, since she was 11 years old.

“It’s a woman-centered story, with four generations of women,” she said. “Those fans of ours who like to roll up their sleeves and get into those family dynamics will be pleased.”

In what has become a tradition, ICTC will be joining the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for a concert presentation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” (Feb. 24-26), once again directed by Associate Director Fortunato Pezzimenti.

Early spring brings in “Thurgood” (March 31), a one-man show about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, which Alcocer first saw in 2021 at Chautauqua Institution. When she learned that director Steve H. Broadnax III and actor Brian Marable were touring the show, she got them on the ICTC schedule.

The season closes with a new take on an audience favorite, Oscar Wilde’s best-known comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (June 2). Alcocer said to expect some diversity in the casting and design choices, while maintaining its Victorian setting.

“This will put Oscar Wilde’s fanciful and code-switching themes into the spotlight, whereas that’s not always been leaned into in the past,” Acocer said. “We’re not changing the text or anything, it’s more a heightened flair.

“You haven’t seen it like this!”

PREVIEW

Irish Classical Theatre Company performs in the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St., 716-853-1380.

Sept. 16 – Oct. 9: “Doubt, A Parable"

Nov. 18 – Dec. 11: “Great Expectations”

Jan. 13 – Feb. 5: “The Mai”

Feb. 24-26: “The Tempest” (With the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at Kleinhans Music Hall)

March 31 – April 16: “Thurgood”

June 2-25: “The Importance of Being Earnest”