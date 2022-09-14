Season preview: Changes at Road Less Traveled include expanded performance runs, new lobby in 2023

The stars could be aligning this year for Road Less Traveled Productions if Covid delays don’t torpedo too many scheduled performances. Right now, that’s a medium-sized “if.”

“Mysterious Circumstances,” originally set to open in time for Curtain Up!, is now pushed to Sept. 22, due to illness. However, that still leaves four weeks of performances, thanks to RLTP’s preseason contingency planning.

“We’re only doing four plays this season – we used to do five – but we’re running every one a week longer,” Artistic Director Scott Behrend said. “We’re giving everybody four more opportunities to see something, plus it gives us a buffer if … Covid. We’re not going to have understudies, but our idea is if we lose a weekend, we still can get everybody in.”

When “Mysterious Circumstances” does open, Behrend is certain audiences are in for a treat: a real-life mystery involving the world’s most famous fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes, and one of his biggest fans. In brief, a would-be biographer of Holmes’ creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, tries to block the auction of a trove of the Conan Doyle’s long lost papers and manuscripts. But, before the auction, the biographer is found dead – of unnatural causes. And the game is afoot.

After David Grann wrote about the case for the New Yorker in 2004, playwright Michael Mitnick adapted it for the stage.

“First of all, there’s the mystery aspect, plus it’s highly entertaining how (Mitnick) pulls all these situations together,” Behrend said. “When I gave it to (director) John Hurley and we read it out loud, we realized how much fun it is. There’s lots of scenes, lots of costume changes; we have seven actors who play something like 30 characters.”

The character count is pared down considerably for the next show, Rajiv Joseph’s dark and powerful “Guards at the Taj” (Nov. 10), a two-man play about close friends assigned to protect the Taj Mahal, and who are then ordered to do an unthinkable task.

Behrend said he had wanted to produce the play for “quite some time,” and jumped at the chance when actors Afrim Gjonbalaj and Darryl Semira both became available.

“Again, this is a story that has some historical basis, which is interesting to begin with,” Behrend said. “It’s funny, in a dark context, but also a very beautiful piece. And it’s certainly the bloodiest show of the year.”

Plans are for Joseph to be in Buffalo during the show’s second weekend for a playwright interview on RLTP’s “Off Road” podcast and then to attend a performance.

After a winter break comes “The Thin Place” (Feb. 23) from popular playwright Lucas Hnath, who also wrote “The Christians” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” among others.

“We’re pleased to continue curating his work in Buffalo,” Behrend said, noting that this production isn’t like either of Hnath’s previous shows at RLTP. It begins when a "professional" medium meets a woman who may, or may not, be able to speak to the dead. The question is: Do the dead continue to exist in that thin place between seen reality and what comes after?

“It’s a spooky, spooky play that we’re putting on stage,” Behrend said. “I think Lucas has written a play that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. He wants to build that sense of horror in your mind.”

And then, after pandemic delays, RLTP plans to bring Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning instant-blue-collar-classic “Sweat” (April 20) to Buffalo. Set in Reading, Pa., in 2000 and 2008, “Sweat” spotlights the human cost of sending jobs off-shore, downsizing and union busting.

“We see this as a very important play for Buffalo,” Behrend said. “It shows what happened throughout the country, and ultimately how it affected people and their lives.”

The Road Less Traveled Theater will go dark for a couple of months between its first two and last two shows, and when it reopens the entry will have a new look. They have purchased a commercial space that walled off the front part of their entry and will use it to triple the size of the theater lobby.

“That will all be done by our Feb. 23 opening,” Behrend said. “I think people are going to like it.”

Road Less Traveled Productions, at Road Less Traveled Theatre, 456 Main St., 716-629-3069

Sept. 22 – Oct. 16: “Mysterious Circumstances”

Nov. 10 – Dec. 11: “Guards at the Taj”

Feb. 23 – March 26: “The Thin Place”

April 20 – May 21: “Sweat”