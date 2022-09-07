Season preview: Alleyway Theatre opens the door to great stories

Coming up this season at the Alleyway Theatre are three new plays and a regional premiere. The titles don’t reveal a lot about them: “The Magnolia Ballet,” “Burst,” “The Aleph Complex” and “Kragtar!: The American Monster Musical.”

Well, yes, you can probably guess that “Kragtar!” is going to be wacky.

But otherwise, Alleyway’s Chris Handley is asking you to trust him that these shows are all worth seeing. As the theater’s executive artistic director, it was up to him to put the final stamp of approval on each play. Now he can’t wait to share them.

“People who come to Alleyway come because we do new plays,” Handley said. “You have to be up for an adventure. You have to be willing to take a risk and trust that I’m choosing plays that will be a really great production from a really great script.”

This year, Alleyway is trying to make it easier than ever to take that leap. Each show’s run will begin with a pay-what-you-can preview week of shows, giving the producers a chance to gauge audience reaction, complete with after-show talk-backs with the playwrights, before the “official” opening.

“The playwrights will be in town for the final rehearsals, the dress rehearsals and the preview performances,” Handley said. “In that time we can add the audience as the final ‘ingredient’ for the new play. The playwrights can watch the audience and see where they respond; if (viewers) are, say, jittery and it happens the whole week, we can talk about what’s happening there and adjust.”

“It is super important, and really exciting for the playwrights, the actors – for all of us,” he said.

Alleyway also has moved its opening nights from Friday to Wednesday to reduce conflicts with other companies, and is adding a daytime matinee and Monday night show to each run.

“We’re trying to find some off-peak times, so people who don’t want to drive at night can come,” he said. “We’re calling the Monday show ‘industry night,’ so local theater people can see the shows, but anyone can come.”

The tweaks to show dates, openings, ticketless previews and talk-backs all reflect Handley’s enthusiasm for the theater and the community at large. All that follows from his No. 1 goal:

“We’re just looking for great stories,” he said. “If it’s not a great story, it doesn’t make the first cut. I think I have a real responsibility with our new plays to open the door to as many people as possible in all ways, and have a diverse representation of humanity.

“That’s what plays are. I want all of Buffalo to see their stories on stage.”

First up is “The Magnolia Ballet” (previews start Sept. 9) by Chicago playwright Terry Guest. Handley said Alleyway was one of the first theaters to pick up the play, with others quickly following, giving the show a “rolling world premiere” in theaters around the country. Guest’s storytelling made him say out loud “I have to do this play!” Handley said. “I’ve never read anything like this – it was, like, 'How am I discovering this?' ”

Carlos R.A. Jones of SUNY Buffalo State College is directing the show, which is described as a Southern Gothic fable about a boy “haunted by the ghosts of racism, homophobia and toxic masculinity.”

The next playwright in town will be Rachel Bublitz, whose new play “Burst” (Oct. 21) is a cautionary tale of the boom-and-bust tech business in Silicon Valley. A tech superstar named Sarah is heading into the most fraught night of her life in what Alleyway calls “a no-holds-barred ripped-from-the-headlines” tale. (Most of those headlines likely contained the word “Theranos.”)

Alleyway will then take a break from new plays for its annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” with theater founder Neal Radice directing and, Handley hints, making an appearance in the show.

Deborah Yarchun won Alleyway’s 2020 Maxim Mazumdar New Play Award for “The Aleph Complex” (Feb. 10), a futuristic and fantastical comic journey of self-discovery.

The annual "Buffalo Quickies" take the stage March 9-19, with a twist. Local writers will be given just one week to write, cast and stage their 10-minute one-acts.

Then, before the “Golden Girls” return for most “Lost Episodes” in June, the theater will be invaded by “Kragtar! The American Monster Musical,” for the first time in Buffalo.

“It’s bonkers,” Handley said. The plot involves two guys who reconnect to fight a monster ravaging America. “It’s silly, and very political, about propaganda, and about love and finding joy.”

That ties in with Handley’s philosophy for his theater: “We want people who are willing to jump in and try something new, and not wait for somebody to tell them to try it.”

1 Curtain Up Alley (600 block of Main Street)

Each play opens with four nights of pay-what-you-can previews as noted.

“The Magnolia Ballet,” Sept. 14-Oct. 1. Pay-what-you can previews are Sept. 9-13.

“Burst,” Oct. 26-Nov. 12. Previews are Oct. 21-25.

“A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 25-Dec. 24.

“The Aleph Complex,” Feb. 15-March 4. Previews are Feb. 10-14.

"Buffalo Quickies," March 9-19.

“Kragtar! The American Monster Musical,” April 26-May 13. Previews are April 21-25.

“The Golden Girls: Lost Episodes Vol. 3,” June 1-19.

In the Cabaret: "Babushka!" improv show. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17; then 7:30 p.m. the last Fridays and Saturdays of the month starting in October.

Tickets: $42 regular, $30 students and ages under 30 (alleyway.com, 852-2600).