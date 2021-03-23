Safe and soul-nourishing: What it's like to make an in-person visit to 5 Buffalo art galleries

Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500 (buffaloartsstudio.org)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Inside the Tri-Main Center, building management has implemented lots of visitor traffic control signage. The main entrance and nearby stairwell denote which door and sides of the steps are for entering and exiting. Take the elevator – with limited capacity of six riders – up to the fifth floor where you'll find Buffalo Arts Studio down a long hallway lined with some of its art studios and other organizations and small businesses.

A sign-in table awaits inside the gallery. Visitors are required to provide their name, email and phone number. Also on the table is hand sanitizer (consider carrying your own pen these days), information about BAS and a publication about the exhibit on view.

"Our space is so large that we can accommodate up to 30 people in our galleries," said Education Director Jayne Hughes. "We have done many Facebook Live events throughout the pandemic to engage our viewers and maintain relationships."