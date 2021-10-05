'Rocky Horror' entertains with a youthful exuberance at Lancaster Opera House

Though it’s precisely this popularity that has turned “Rocky Horror” into a sanitized version of itself — where once a midnight screening was a rite of passage for a certain theatrically inclined, liberal-minded misfit — the movie has become shorthand for a respectable version of weirdness. And this Lancaster Opera House production can’t quite avoid that pitfall.

It’s a play that features multiple instances of graphic, simulated sex, and a madman slicing down a rival with a chainsaw. As the audience we should feel some heat from Brad and Janet’s awakenings; we should gasp, wince, scream at the violence of this horror show. Instead we’re given a tame retelling — fittingly for a space that so resembles a community center — and we giggle at the implied raunch, the prerequisite camp, the PG-ness of it all.

And yet, this production is a terrific success. Director David Bondrow has assembled a group of outstanding singers to bring these songs to life. It’s an infectious performance, full of youth and humor. You can feel excitement radiate from these actors, seemingly delighted to be back onstage. Top-notch costumes (Timmy Goodman), sets (David Dwyer) and lighting (Nicholas Quinn) nod toward the film and consistently delight with theatrical surprise.