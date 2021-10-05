'Rocky Horror' entertains with a youthful exuberance at Lancaster Opera House

“There’s a light over at the Frankenstein Place.” And one on at the Lancaster Opera House, too, because after nearly a year and a half of darkness “The Rocky Horror Show” opened Oct. 1 and invited audiences back into its historic halls.
For the uninitiated: “Rocky Horror” is the 1973 musical by Richard O’Brien that was made into the cult classic film adaptation in 1975. The story concerns a young prudish couple, Brad (Dan Urtz) and Janet (Sarah Blewett), who stumble upon a gothic mansion one stormy night. The house is occupied by a slew of ghoulish weirdos who make it their mission to undress, and undo, the saintly duo.
This is part of Gusto's local theater season preview.
The play is a sickly satisfying mix of sci-fi camp, crude humor and 1950s rock swagger. O’Brien’s skill as a parodist lies not in his plotting – the story is ludicrous and laughable – but in his dedication to imitation. The opening number “Science Fiction/Double Feature,” made so iconic by the film version’s disembodied red lips, lists the show’s inspirations in such vintage favorites as Fay Wray and Flash Gordon. “Rocky Horror” works because of how convincingly it conjures the ghosts of our pop-culture past.
But it was also fantastically subversive. O’Brien’s show delights in what was, at the time of its premiere, mainstream taboo: It is proudly queer, which helped the film version gain its cult status as a midnight movie staple. “The Time Warp” has been performed by shadow-casts in movie theaters for almost 50 years.
Though it’s precisely this popularity that has turned “Rocky Horror” into a sanitized version of itself — where once a midnight screening was a rite of passage for a certain theatrically inclined, liberal-minded misfit — the movie has become shorthand for a respectable version of weirdness. And this Lancaster Opera House production can’t quite avoid that pitfall.
It’s a play that features multiple instances of graphic, simulated sex, and a madman slicing down a rival with a chainsaw. As the audience we should feel some heat from Brad and Janet’s awakenings; we should gasp, wince, scream at the violence of this horror show. Instead we’re given a tame retelling — fittingly for a space that so resembles a community center — and we giggle at the implied raunch, the prerequisite camp, the PG-ness of it all.
And yet, this production is a terrific success. Director David Bondrow has assembled a group of outstanding singers to bring these songs to life. It’s an infectious performance, full of youth and humor. You can feel excitement radiate from these actors, seemingly delighted to be back onstage. Top-notch costumes (Timmy Goodman), sets (David Dwyer) and lighting (Nicholas Quinn) nod toward the film and consistently delight with theatrical surprise.
As Dr. Frank N. Furter, the show’s gloriously fiendish villain, Ian Hayes turns in a delicious, commanding performance. Whereas in the film Tim Curry was a spider hiding behind a Cheshire cat grin, Hayes is a towering menace with a diva’s velvet voice. I was genuinely moved by his final ballad, the David Bowie-flavored “I’m Going Home,” which he delivered with the knowing sadness of an aged movie star giving her final bow.
The legacy of “Rocky Horror” might be its irreverence, but this production highlights something I always missed while watching the film. For all its camp and silliness, O’Brien baked an earnestness into the show, one that celebrates the pulpy and the weird as something noble and worth saving. It’s a love letter to the unbelievable magic that can happen once the theater lights go down, made clear by the lyrics that somehow found me in the darkness: “Don’t dream it. Be it.”
REVIEW
“The Rocky Horror Show”
3½ stars (out of 4)
Presented at Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays through Oct. 16, plus 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and midnight Oct. 8 and 15. Audience participation is allowed only at the midnight performances. Must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination for entry. Age restricted to 18 and older unless accompanied by a parent/guardian. lancasteropera.org