'Rock of Ages' is a silly celebration of 1980s glam rock

“Rock of Ages,” a silly yet irresistible jukebox musical celebration of 1980s music, is now playing at D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre, and I can report, without fear of contradiction, that the runaway star of the evening is wig designer Mary McMahon.

“Rock of Ages” is a carnival of glam rock, but more importantly of big hair. That’s teased hair, permed hair, dyed hair, bleached hair, mullets, ponytails, tossed, tussled and tormented hair. This show requires a terrific onstage band – and it’s got one – as well as an ace sound designer (remarkable work by Patrick Caughill), but more than anything else, it needs someone with a passion for voluminous coiffeur. McMahon has got it going on, with a virtual cavalcade of 1980s vintage hairdos.

I’m quite sure “Rock of Ages” has a plot, but I don’t entirely remember it. Set on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, the story is something about a boy from Michigan who loves both rock music and a girl from Kansas. Boy and girl are both are trying to make it in show business while working at a bar called the Bourbon Room. Along the way, she dallies with a self-absorbed glam rock star, and takes a detour into stripping. He falls as low as a rock musician can go … into a boy band. In the meanwhile, the Bourbon Room, is facing the wrecking ball, due to the ambitions of a Euro-trash developer and his sensitive son.

I think that sums it up, but I might be confusing this show with any of a number of Judy Garland/Mickey Rooney movies.

“Rock of Ages” is a playful romp through embarrassing 1980s obsessions and the music that penetrated our souls during that decade. If you remember the ‘80s, or if your parents still sort of live in the ‘80s, this show will strike a comically sentimental chord, even if you’ve never teased your hair. (It will help if you recall songs like “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “I Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “We Built This City,” and “Dead or Alive”).

Right behind the wig designer, praise is due to costume designer, Andrea Letcher, who evokes the decade of spandex, slogan T-shirts, acid-washed jeans, and abundant accessories with whimsical candy-colored flair. She even makes a few walk-on appearances, as a waitress, an awards show trophy handler, and a glam leather dominatrix.

And, of course, wearing all this '80s couture is an excellent core of talented performers.

With a voice that is surprisingly perfect for ‘80s pop music, Ricky Needham is fabulously funny as Drew, the boy who loves rock music and the girl from Kansas. His winning performance further establishes his status as one of the region’s foremost leading men.

Bethany Burrows plays the hard-poached aspiring actress from Kansas who becomes Drew’s instant love interest. She brings her character both vulnerability and fierce determination, and she matches Needham for the power of her singing.

Versatile and charismatic Dan Urtz deploys the wide range of his inner clown, including a talent for physical comedy, as Lonny, the narrator who works in the Bourbon Room.

Christopher Guilmet is excellent as Dennis, the beaten down owner of the Bourbon Room who has an ear for talent.

As the world-weary proprietress of the Venus Gentleman’s Club, Loraine O’Donnell made me think of what Janis Joplin might have been like, had she lived into the 1980s.

As Regina, the preservation activist who becomes the night’s unlikely love interest, Arin Lee Dandes adds another divine comic creation to her impressive resume.

Lorenzo Shawn Parnell is marvelous as various entirely dissimilar characters.

I adored Jamil Kassem-Lopez as Franz, a Teutonic Pee-wee Herman, who is the all-too-sensitive son of Hertz, the developer without a soul. Gregory Gjurich plays evil Hertz with a delicious lack of subtlety.

Anthony Alcocer provides several of the evening’s comic highlights as drop-dead sexy but toxically egomaniacal Stacee Jax, the lead singer of the band, Arsenal.

The first-rate ensemble includes Maya Calvo, Heather Dorler, Thomas Evans, Daniel Pieffer and James Anthony Caposito. The band boasts music director Alan Paglia at the keyboard, Brad Peace on lead guitar, Larry Albert on rhythm guitar, Bob Bucella on bass, and Brian McMahon on drums.

Paglia’s music direction is flawless. Set design by Dyan Burlingame and video design by Nick Taboni strike the perfect tone and facilitate the show’s effortless forward momentum. Director/choreographer Lynne Kurdziel Formato has worked magic with a dopey show in which everything moves briskly, every laugh lands, and everybody looks good.

Theater review

"Rock of Ages"

4 stars (out of 4)

D’Youville’s Kavinoky Theatre (320 Porter Ave.) through Sept. 25. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49 general, $44 for seniors (ages 65 and older). kavinokytheatre.com or 716-829-7668.