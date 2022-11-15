Road Less Traveled's 'Guards at the Taj' was worth the wait

“Guards at the Taj” is just the kind of play you want to see if you like theater that is human, meaningful, funny, shocking, fresh, sad, happy, relevant and/or just plain good. Scott Behrend at Road Less Traveled Productions says he has been working for six years to bring it to his company’s stage.

It was totally worth the wait.

Rajiv Joseph’s powerful play about two young imperial guards at the Taj Mahal is a gem, impressive in its simplicity, universal in its themes. Although set in Agra in 1648, the language is of the present, and the attitude is that of young men throughout all time. In other words, we already feel as though we know these guys.

As the story opens, it is early morning. Humayun (Afrim Gjonbalaj) and Babur (Darryl Semira) arrive in front of the gates hiding the just-completed Taj Mahal. Being at the bottom of the imperial guard food chain, they are stuck with predawn guard duty, when the only things stirring are crickets and a few early birds.

Humayan takes this work much more seriously than his friend, correcting Babur on holding his weapon, and repeatedly reminding his chatty partner that they are expected to be silent sentinels.

Babur, clearly bored out of his mind, refuses to hush it.

“You know what I wonder?” he asks.

“No! Shut up!,” his buddy barks back.

Babur comments on the contradiction of swearing an oath of silence if you have to say out loud that you’ll be silent. Humayan tries to silence him again. And so forth, although both know that resistance is futile. They have been together too long, first as soldiers, and now as guards, to not get along.

Babur, it turns out, dreams of becoming a guard in the emperor’s harem. Humayan, slightly wiser, sees the inherent risks and lists all the punishments for various levels of sedition – from thoughts to words to deeds – “All of which is to say – shut up!”

They could go on happily like this for the whole day, except that word comes down of fresh orders. Horrible orders. Orders to perform a monstrous task.

The execution of the orders is not shown. Instead, the set opens up on its bloody aftermath, with the stunned guards trying to make sense of what has happened. The question hangs in the air: Could they have done this without one another? Now that they have done it, what have they become?

From here, the action could become grim and dark, and it is, indeed, darker than before, but Joseph knows his characters, and they do not have a grim bone between them. Even in their distress, there is still relief in being together and hope that the worst is behind them.

Unfortunately, the world has other ideas. Friendship, loyalty, duty – all are put to the test. In the end, a new question remains: Did they fail, or did they do the best they could?

Semira and Gjonbalaj give outstanding performances, brought to the next level by Katie Mallison’s excellent, natural direction. Dyan Burlingame’s flexible set design makes for a seamless flow between scenes, which occur with no intermission.

Sound designer Katie Menke gets credit for the crickets (and the screams), and the evocative light design comes from John Rickus. Jenna Damberger and Diane Almeter Jones came up with the costumes, props and mops. All together, this team delivers a production worth seeing, worth talking about, and worth seeing again.

. . .

Theater review

“Guards at the Taj, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

What: A deceptively simple tale of what happens when friendship collides with duty, based on a horrible legend about construction of the Taj Mahal.

Summary: Playwright Rajiv Joseph strikes a near-flawless balance between the offbeat humor and sweet likeability of his characters and the extreme ruthlessness of those they answer to in a pitch-perfect production.

Where: Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Dec. 11. No show on Thanksgiving. This Sunday's matinee for fully masked audience.

Tickets: $45; $25 students.