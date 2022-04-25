Road Less Traveled cleverly transports 'Little Women' to 21st century

“Little Women … Now,” Donna Hoke’s new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1869 novel, now at Road Less Traveled Theater, transports the March sisters and their devoted mother into the present day.

The idea is inspired. The themes of Alcott’s book still dominate the lives of young women who are coming of age today: sexism, financial security, love, loss, and of course, men. Just how would the vivid personalities of Jo, Meg, Amy, Beth, and their mother play out today? How might tomboy Jo approach the romantic advances of her dreamy and rich neighbor Laurie, differently? What illness might debilitate shy Beth today? How would vain Meg and material-girl Amy exert their shallow priorities?

Under the direction of Doug Weyand, the play is given an energetic outing by a capable cast. Brittany Bassett is both hilarious and endearing as self-absorbed and spendthrift Meg. Sabrina Kahwaty is endlessly persistent as competitive and pragmatic Amy. Heather Gervasi brings the requisite fey vulnerability to fragile Beth. Alexandra Watts is nerve and vinegar as confident and determined Jo. Lisa Vitrano brings a steady hand and level head to the girls’ sainted mother.

The men of this world are reduced to two, at least onstage: Jake Hayes as American literature’s most neglected would-be boyfriend, Laurie; and Ricky Needham, as devoted but long-suffering John Brooke. Hayes is as adorable as the character requires – why on earth would Jo ever turn him down? (Hoke gratifies us by providing the same reason that has occurred to every reader since the 1920s.) Needham has the gift of being able to land his biggest laughs with silence.

This is the world-premiere of Hoke’s script, and while its best moments give fresh reappraisals to the dilemmas of Alcott’s beloved novel in delicious fashion, we clearly see a play that is still taking shape.

Act One advances at a frenetic and sometimes confusing pace, as it strives to pack mountains of exposition and cacophonous character establishment into too small a space. This process is aided little by a video screen that gives scene titles and time frames.

Things calm down in Act Two and the playwright wisely exploits the tools of the theater to streamline events, as in an amusing sequence of highlighted moments that allow her to depart from literal, real time scripting.

With so much of the novel worked into the two-hour play – often with great cleverness and invention – the stakes never seem to rise high. An exception might be a marvelously played scene in which Meg reveals she has maxed out three credit cards and has been hiding the bills in the freezer. There’s another fun sequence in which Jo and Laurie try to get sloppy drunk Meg out of a party and safely home – Hoke divinely punctuates John Brooke’s infatuation with Meg with the observation that he better be ready to hold back her hair. But other moments, like Amy’s destruction of Jo’s manuscript, or even the death of Beth (sorry for the spoiler, but are you really surprised?) simply come and go, clearing the way for the next reimagining of Alcott’s plot, and then the next.

The set by Dyan Burlingame magically transforms the March home into a convincing summer beach house in just seconds. Brenna Pather’s costumes evoke the 21st century equivalents of the Victorian originals with wit. Nicholas Quinn’s sound design takes us from place to place and moment to moment, while establishing “now” with some droll song choices. There is one rain sound I mistakenly took for the crackling of fire, momentarily jolting me into the thought, “I don’t remember their house burning down!” Might I suggest a clap of thunder?

This is a brand-new play, having its first production, and I do not want my frank observations to detract, disproportionately, from its palpable virtues. Audience members will feel they are taking an exciting journey with Hoke, Weyand, and their creative partners, as they shepherd a promising play to the stage.

On the whole, “Little Women … Now” could provide a clearer and more purposeful journey.

Still, its individual parts are artful and entertaining, and, as with the novel, I found myself savoring memories of the time I had spent with the enchanting March sisters, the next day.

. . .

Theater review

"Little Women … Now" by Donna Hoke.

3.5 stars (out of 4).

Presented at Road Less Traveled Theater, 456 Main St., through May 22. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 to $42. Roadlesstraveledproductions.org or 716-629-3069.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.