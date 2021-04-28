Road Less Traveled announces November opening for new season

Three- and four-play subscriptions are on sale. Patrons who previously subscribed to the season will have their tickets rolled over into the 2021-22 season. Paper tickets will not be given out for the season. Instead, e-ticketing will be used for the new season allowing the use of a smart device such as a phone to check in at the theater (456 Main St.) If you don't have a smart device, bring your ID to check in by name at the theater.