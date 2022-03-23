Richard Thomas is ready as 'Mockingbird's' national tour begins in Buffalo

Thomas began working in the theater at age 7 and in television a year later. He has been in 13 plays on Broadway, garnering a Tony Award nomination for Best Feature Actor in 2017 in the revival of "The Little Foxes."

He has appeared in numerous motion pictures and made-for-TV films, and earned an Emmy in his youth playing John-Boy Walton in the long-running television series "The Waltons."

Thomas said the theater is probably first for him among equals, noting his parents were professional dancers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I was literally raised backstage in the theater from the time I was born," he said. "I love the impermanence of it, and the fact that when the curtain comes down, it's gone and only exists in the minds of the people who've seen it."

Thomas said Sorkin's Finch allows an actor to make the part their own rather than being tethered to Peck's portrayal.

"You can't play an icon, because an icon can't be played," Thomas said. "You play a person, and the beauty of what Aaron has written is that there's a person there."

He said Finch's righteousness is not as important to him as the journey he's on.