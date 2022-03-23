Richard Thomas is ready as 'Mockingbird's' national tour begins in Buffalo

Richard Thomas has waited a long time to step onto the stage of Shea's Buffalo Theatre, where he'll be front and center this Sunday for the tour-opening performance of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
Thomas, who plays the archetypal role of small-town lawyer Atticus Finch immortalized by Gregory Peck's Oscar-winning role in the 1962 film, had come to fear it would never happen.
Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the musical “Tootsie” will both launch their national tours in Buffalo. Another highlight of Shea’s 2020-21 season will be the return of
The longtime star of stage and screen was announced for the role 34 months ago, in May 2019. The tour was expected to start in August 2020. Then the pandemic caused theaters across the country to go dark for a prolonged period, creating widespread uncertainty.
"There were days where I thought this isn't going to happen, and I'm going to get the phone call," Thomas said Friday, a day before the start of rehearsals for the seven-day engagement, following a month's rehearsals in New York City. "But they held the line, and I'm so grateful."
Thomas is excited about playing Finch across the country. After Buffalo, the tour makes stops in 21 cities through May 2023.
"Not every actor likes to go on the road, but I do," Thomas said. "If ever there was a play that would be exciting to take around the country, this was it."
The play is based on Harper Lee's 1960 novel about racial prejudice set in Maycomb, Ala., in 1934. Finch defends Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of raping a white woman.
Sorkin's adaptation places Finch instead of daughter Scout as the protagonist. The critically acclaimed Broadway play opened in November 2018 with Jeff Daniels in the role of Finch, setting box office records at the Shubert Theatre.
After an email threatening legal action over its “To Kill a Mockingbird” production, the Kavinoky canceled the show and is rushing to put together a production of
There was also off-stage controversy. The Harper Lee estate sued the producers over Sorkin's script changes before settling out of court.
Then the show's producer, Scott Rudin, claimed exclusivity rights in March 2020 and blocked several community and professional theaters, including Buffalo's Kavinoky Theatre, from using playwright Christopher Sergel's long-established adaptation. After an outcry, Rudin allowed the theaters to use the Sorkin adaptation at no charge.
The new version of the play brings social justice issues into contemporary times, including enhanced roles for parts played by Black actors.
Thomas said Sorkin and the director, Bartlett Sher, have been engaged with the new production before and during rehearsals.
"We are incredibly fortunate that Richard Thomas has agreed to be our Atticus across America, because he is simply one of the best stage actors in America," Sher said in a statement at the time of Thomas' announcement. "He has the soul, kindness and fire of idealism that the part demands."
Thomas began working in the theater at age 7 and in television a year later. He has been in 13 plays on Broadway, garnering a Tony Award nomination for Best Feature Actor in 2017 in the revival of "The Little Foxes."
He has appeared in numerous motion pictures and made-for-TV films, and earned an Emmy in his youth playing John-Boy Walton in the long-running television series "The Waltons."
Thomas said the theater is probably first for him among equals, noting his parents were professional dancers.
Support Local Journalism
"I was literally raised backstage in the theater from the time I was born," he said. "I love the impermanence of it, and the fact that when the curtain comes down, it's gone and only exists in the minds of the people who've seen it."
Thomas said Sorkin's Finch allows an actor to make the part their own rather than being tethered to Peck's portrayal.
"You can't play an icon, because an icon can't be played," Thomas said. "You play a person, and the beauty of what Aaron has written is that there's a person there."
He said Finch's righteousness is not as important to him as the journey he's on.
"The 'white knight' idea is not only not going to play anymore, nor should it, but it's also no fun to play," he said.
Peck was 42 in the film role. Thomas is a youthful-looking 70, but doesn't think age is an issue.
"Gregory Peck had a camera on. I have footlights and a certain amount of space between the audience, enough room to create the illusion of later middle age," Thomas laughed. "But I don't think it really matters."
Mary Badham, who at age 10 earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress playing Scout, makes her stage debut at age 69 as Mrs. Henry DuBose.
"It is so cool to have her part of the company," Thomas said. "She brings the whole thing forward in terms of the material's life as a film and a play, and she's just great in the part."
"I said, 'Mary, you're going to get out there and there will be 3,000 people and you'll go, oh, my God, and three days later you're going to love it.'"
Thomas said the first days of the show in Buffalo will be both challenging and exciting.
"We are going to be learning to walk, and in some ways those are the most exciting performances of all," he said.
Thomas said he's always wanted to "shuffle off to Buffalo," referencing the song from the 1933 movie "42nd Street."
"When I saw Buffalo was on the route, I thought it's such a part of touring history, and I just wanted to say I played Buffalo," he said.
Recognizing it might sound like he said it for the home team, he added, "That's for real."
Thomas is also looking forward to playing Shea's, the restored movie palace designed by the famed Rapp brothers that was rescued from the wrecking ball in the mid-1970s.
"One of the great pleasures of touring is to walk into these houses that were on the verge of destruction and demolition, and were saved by community efforts," Thomas said.
"Everyone who has worked at Shea's on the crew, and on other tours, say that when you walk into that house you will be so happy because it's so beautiful."
Photos: Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' arrives at Shea's
Richard Thomas
Yaegel T. Welch
Yaegel T. Welch
Getting the set ready
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
Look up
Building the set
Panel discussion
Cast discusses historical importance
Mary Badham
Melanie Moore
Jacqueline Williams
Richard Thomas plays Atticus Finch
Yaegel T. Welch
Talking with the actors
Jacqueline Williams plays Calpurnia
Meet the cast
Producer Oren Wolf
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.