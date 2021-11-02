Review: 'Woman in Black' is a spooky, cozy night at D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre

A critic once described “Halloween,” the 1978 film about a boy who brutally murders his sister and others in a sleepy Midwestern hamlet, as “cozy.”

It’s a weird descriptor for such a disturbing tale, but it was just the right word for why I return to that film, and others cut from the same chilling cloth. Any good scare is accompanied by a sigh of relief; we know that the lights will come up and we can return to the relative safety of our lives.

That’s why “The Woman in Black,” in all its incarnations, has such enduring appeal. Susan Hill’s 1983 novel traffics in all the classic gothic-horror tropes: A moody countryside estate, long-grieving residents, mysterious disappearances and ghostly graveyard sightings. The 2012 film adaptation, starring “Harry Potter” alum Daniel Radcliffe, leaned into the material and added the flair that cinema allows. The blue-gray cold of an ancient, dormant house; the sickening creak of floorboards and doors in seemingly empty rooms; the trickery of a far-off specter moving slowly out of frame.

The theatrical adaptation, written by Stephen Mallatratt, has proven the most popular. A staple in London since 1989, the show has become a favorite of small theater companies in the U.S., partly because of its cast size (two actors) and its set requirements (it takes place on the bare stage of a theater).