Review: Ujima's issue-based 'Smart People' is pointedly relevant

Monica-Lyn gives Valerie a defiant spirit that knows how to bulldoze over artificial obstacles and charm its way through social ones. Professionally, she knows when to pick her battles. Asked about “colorblind” casting when she plays Portia in “Julius Caesar,” she hits back by pointing out that NONE of the actors were Roman.

Psychology Wunderkind Ginny Yang (Maria Ta) is more prickly when it comes to self-identity. She carries her academic achievements like a shield to keep authentic relationships at bay. Awkward barely begins to describe her social skills. When a fellow committee member introduces himself as “Brian White,” her near panicky response is “Ginny Half-Chinese Half-Japanese.”

Ta, who also is Ujima’s program director, is returning to acting after a break, and she makes the most of it. Her Ginny is delightful brittle, a brilliant fish-out-of-water looking for the right pool.