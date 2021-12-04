Review: Ujima's issue-based 'Smart People' is pointedly relevant

Lydia R. Diamond’s issue-based play “Smart People” is as much comedy as commentary, sharply written and pointedly relevant. If you haven’t been to Ujima Theatre Company’s new Lorna C. Hill Theatre yet, “Smart People” is a great reason to go check it out.
The best thing about the play is the “smart people” themselves – a mixed foursome of youngish heterosexual professionals. Two are Black, one is white and the fourth is Asian American. In their minds, they are aware of racism, they may even have experienced racism, but still, at least initially, they view themselves as being above racism.
As if.
The difference for them is that, on this elevated plane of social interaction, perceptions are revealed less overtly. Bigotry may be off the table, but stereotyping has its own part to play, and to play against. And it isn’t always about race; sex and class and status can all claim their own pieces of the prejudice pie.
Fortunately, Diamond has such a light hand at this that we are allowed to laugh as often as not.
Like when we hear up-and-coming performer Valerie (Cecelia Monica-Lyn) defend her contribution to a picnic:
“Tuna casserole carries no class or social implications,” she maintains. “I didn’t bring a watermelon.”
Monica-Lyn gives Valerie a defiant spirit that knows how to bulldoze over artificial obstacles and charm its way through social ones. Professionally, she knows when to pick her battles. Asked about “colorblind” casting when she plays Portia in “Julius Caesar,” she hits back by pointing out that NONE of the actors were Roman.
Psychology Wunderkind Ginny Yang (Maria Ta) is more prickly when it comes to self-identity. She carries her academic achievements like a shield to keep authentic relationships at bay. Awkward barely begins to describe her social skills. When a fellow committee member introduces himself as “Brian White,” her near panicky response is “Ginny Half-Chinese Half-Japanese.”
Ta, who also is Ujima’s program director, is returning to acting after a break, and she makes the most of it. Her Ginny is delightful brittle, a brilliant fish-out-of-water looking for the right pool.
Brian (Ben Caldwell) is, of course, the “white guy” in the show, a Harvard researcher who is boldly going into territory no one wants to explore. Once a rising star in his studies of race, his recent suggestion that prejudice could have a genetic basis has made him academic-non-grata in the field of social science. Still, he persists. For him, the pervasive stink of racism is like something dead that is trapped in a wall. He will know no peace till he discovers its cause.
The earnestness Caldwell gives to Brian’s quest is topped only by his slyly deft touch with his unintentionally (for Brian anyway) comic lines.
Brian’s best friend is Jackson Moore (Brian Brown), a handsome surgical intern who spends his off hours helping out at a community clinic. Talented and hot-headed, he has trouble seeing past his own defenses to recognize his own hubris and sexism. Brown brings the heat in temperament and bravado, a counterpoint to his buddy’s guilt-based sensitivity.
The play gets energy from its structure of quick vignettes; even so, it goes a little long and at times the messaging becomes repetitive.
That is easy to overlook, however, on the strength of Diamond’s characters and the wit she piles into her work. She knows better than to try to teach us a lesson. She chooses instead to hand us a mirror.
Theater review
“Smart People”
3.5 stars
Comedy/drama following four bright professionals as they gradually uncover their own hidden views on race, sex, achievement and relationships. Presented by Ujima Theatre Company, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19 in the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave. For tickets ($10-$30) go to ujimacoinc.org. Masks and proof of vaccination required.