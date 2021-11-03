Review: Small moments, quiet charms count in 'The Band's Visit'

The mild adventures that follow reflect the everyday heroics of people navigating supremely awkward situations. Out of necessity, curiosity overcomes inherent mistrust as the stranded Arabs and isolated Jews find common ground, at times in the most uncommon ways.

At times the accents can be hard to understand, so attention must be paid. Most often, though, the words don’t matter as much as the music and the motions.

In one favorite scene, two musicians share an uncomfortably cramped dinner table with an Israeli family. Just when you think things couldn’t get more painful, a soulfully comic a cappella “Summertime” saves the day.

Meanwhile, the band’s resident lothario, Haled (Joe Joseph), needs no words at all to give his shy young host an eloquent pantomime lesson in how to woo a girl at a roller rink.

And so forth.

Throughout the encounters, Yazbek’s songs flow seamlessly in and out of the action, changing moods almost organically in ways we don’t always see in popular musicals. It made me think of “The Song That Goes Like This” from “Spamalot,” which gently mocks the predictable format of big showtunes that are loud, overacted and go on and on and on.