Review: New touring production deepens the power of 'Hamilton'

The cynic in me can’t help but bristle at the franchising of a true work of art. And so I found myself thinking how strange it was to be in Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on a Wednesday night in December, knowing that in cities across the country (and around the globe) audiences would be experiencing the same show.
“Hamilton” no longer refers to the original Tony-award and Pulitzer-prize winning musical. Its namesake now stands in for the product en masse: The album, the follow-up mixtape, the current Broadway show, the Disney+ film, the merchandise and this touring production.
“Hamilton” has been staged and then reproduced with such intricate precision so that any version you see will be, aside from the slight variations in a live performance, a near identical copy of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s watershed musical, as masterfully directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler.
I suppose though that the grand project of “Hamilton” always was its populism: Allowing each of us, regardless of what we look like or where we come from, to identify with the Founding Fathers, to imagine them as brilliant young men full of beautiful contradictions, as it invites us to integrate their past into our present. In a way, a galaxy of Hamiltons, Burrs and Jeffersons all performing our origin story simultaneously around the world achieves Miranda’s vision on a grand scale, the literalization of e pluribus unum.
But, as the lyric goes: “You have no control: who lives, who dies, who tells your story.”
The performance I witnessed in Buffalo was slightly more singular than originally planned since the Broadway and London performances were canceled that same night due to Covid-19 complications, underscoring how different a world we now live in compared to when “Hamilton” first arrived at the end of the Obama administration.
Hindsight has only deepened this material, and has made Miranda’s obsessive writing about time – how we choose to use the precious resource, and how futile any grand gesture ultimately looks when held up against our mortality – seem all the more prescient. Now, approaching the second-year anniversary of a global pandemic, Eliza Schuyler’s beautiful refrain of “Look around, look around, how lucky we are to be alive right now,” feels devastatingly true.
I seconded Eliza’s gratitude as I watched “Hamilton,” which is, thanks to this exquisite touring cast, nothing short of astonishing. If you’ve only seen the film version, or heard the soundtrack – as I had before attending – you are missing something central in understanding this piece: The way Burr and Hamilton stand in opposition of one another not just thematically, but in proximity and attitude.
As Hamilton, Pierre Jean Gonzalez trades the nerdy freneticism of Miranda (who originated the role) for a grounded assuredness. His songs, mostly impassioned treatises grasping for a legacy, don’t so much speed by like the fiery bullet of Miranda’s tenor, but rather radiate calmly outward. When Gonzalez does attack a line with bite or force, it only reiterates the gravitational pull that Hamilton has on the ensemble that swirls about him. Jared Dixon’s Burr resists that pull, and he performs his solos as a man struggling upstream, knowing he’ll eventually be swept up by the current but fighting nonetheless for moments of reprieve.
This touring production nails every moment, with the original crumbled brick set design from David Korins and gorgeous lighting from the late Howell Binkley translating perfectly onto the Shea’s stage, creating a veritable playground for this cast to climb up, dash across and leap from while performing the explosive, almost nonstop choreography. Warren Egypt Franklin is especially dynamic in the dual roles of Lafayette and Jefferson, and Meecah (in for Stephanie Jae Park at the performance I attended) drives home Eliza’s warmth and inevitable heartbreak with an easy command and stunning vocals.
For a show that tells so much story with movement, I was especially thrilled by the occasions of stillness. Yes, there are King George’s crowd-pleasing, stationary pop ballads, but even more so, a song that for the first time struck me as the show’s most essential number, “Dear Theodosia,” with Burr and Hamilton seated in chairs, in a moment of rare synchronicity, singing to their newborns with a tender optimism. “If we can lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, we’ll give the world to you,” they say, both to their children, and to the future generations who will call this new nation home.
In 2021, that foundation is cracking, but Miranda has me convinced that it might be strong enough to hold; a sentiment well worth being echoed around the globe.
"Hamilton"
4 stars (out of 4)
Performances are through Jan. 2 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 650 Main St. Tickets are available at the box office, sheas.org and 847-0850.