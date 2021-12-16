Review: New touring production deepens the power of 'Hamilton'

As Hamilton, Pierre Jean Gonzalez trades the nerdy freneticism of Miranda (who originated the role) for a grounded assuredness. His songs, mostly impassioned treatises grasping for a legacy, don’t so much speed by like the fiery bullet of Miranda’s tenor, but rather radiate calmly outward. When Gonzalez does attack a line with bite or force, it only reiterates the gravitational pull that Hamilton has on the ensemble that swirls about him. Jared Dixon’s Burr resists that pull, and he performs his solos as a man struggling upstream, knowing he’ll eventually be swept up by the current but fighting nonetheless for moments of reprieve.

This touring production nails every moment, with the original crumbled brick set design from David Korins and gorgeous lighting from the late Howell Binkley translating perfectly onto the Shea’s stage, creating a veritable playground for this cast to climb up, dash across and leap from while performing the explosive, almost nonstop choreography. Warren Egypt Franklin is especially dynamic in the dual roles of Lafayette and Jefferson, and Meecah (in for Stephanie Jae Park at the performance I attended) drives home Eliza’s warmth and inevitable heartbreak with an easy command and stunning vocals.