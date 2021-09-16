Review: MusicalFare presents a fun, mischievous riff on 'Camelot'

The production is, without explanation, daftly set on a literal tropical beach, complete with sand and a working waterfall. What unfolds is something along the lines of King Arthur goes to Margaritaville. This does reshuffle our expectations.

The evening starts with the actors assembling on this beach. Building on the diversity theme, Gomez tells the others he was delayed because the police stopped him. It seems he “fit a description” of a perpetrator. This literal tale of contemporary injustice becomes our entry into “the ancient and glorious tale of King Arthur and Queen Guinevere and what befell them,” or the fleeting glory that was Camelot.

The partnership of Lerner and Loewe advanced American musical theater by melding European operetta, familiar to Austrian-born Loewe, with Broadway’s sophisticated lyrics, familiar to native-New Yorker, Lerner. This production, however, strips away the lushness of Loewe’s music in favor of more urgent tropical rhythms and jazz orchestrations. Tempo is often accelerated. Some passages and choral sections are spoken.

The effect is to give the story a casual and often comical feel, sort of a “Psycho Beach Camelot.” This is not always conducive to the psychological complexity or emotional depths of the story, but it is often quite fun.