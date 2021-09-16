Review: MusicalFare presents a fun, mischievous riff on 'Camelot'

)MusicalFare has opened a fun, playful and even mischievous production of “Camelot.” This is the “small cast” version of the classic 1960 musical by Alan Jay Lerner, who wrote its book and lyrics, and Frederick Loewe, who composed its glorious score. “Camelot” is the tale of how King Arthur establishes the knights of the round table in his pursuit of a just kingdom, only to lose everything in the wake of an affair between his wife and his best friend. The original stars were Richard Burton as King Arthur, Julie Andrews as Queen Guinevere, and Robert Goulet, then a Broadway newcomer, as Sir Lancelot.
In reconceiving a show that producers over the years have dubbed “Cost-a-lot,” because of its lavish pomp and pageantry, adapter David Lee thought of the piece as a “tale told around a campfire … accompanied by primitive drums and ritual dances.” Lee urges theaters doing this scaled-down version to think in terms of “Story Theater” and not to get bogged down in the literal. In terms of casting, Lee urges theaters to go young and color blind.
Well, the MusicalFare production – directed by Carlos R.A Jones and Victoria Perez; with music direction by Theresa Quinn; set, lighting and sound by Chris Cavanagh; and costume design by Kari Drozd – follows some of those guidelines.
The casting is colorblind. King Arthur is Asian American actor Darryl Semira. Guinevere is African American actor Gabriella McKinley. Sir Lancelot is Puerto Rican actor Alejandro Gabriel Gomez.
This is part of Gusto's local theater season preview.
The production is, without explanation, daftly set on a literal tropical beach, complete with sand and a working waterfall. What unfolds is something along the lines of King Arthur goes to Margaritaville. This does reshuffle our expectations.
The evening starts with the actors assembling on this beach. Building on the diversity theme, Gomez tells the others he was delayed because the police stopped him. It seems he “fit a description” of a perpetrator. This literal tale of contemporary injustice becomes our entry into “the ancient and glorious tale of King Arthur and Queen Guinevere and what befell them,” or the fleeting glory that was Camelot.
The partnership of Lerner and Loewe advanced American musical theater by melding European operetta, familiar to Austrian-born Loewe, with Broadway’s sophisticated lyrics, familiar to native-New Yorker, Lerner. This production, however, strips away the lushness of Loewe’s music in favor of more urgent tropical rhythms and jazz orchestrations. Tempo is often accelerated. Some passages and choral sections are spoken.
The effect is to give the story a casual and often comical feel, sort of a “Psycho Beach Camelot.” This is not always conducive to the psychological complexity or emotional depths of the story, but it is often quite fun.
Actors have clearly been cast for their charm and personality, not for their vocal ranges. McKinley often sings in the lowest reaches of her voice or switches octaves to navigate Guinevere's songs. Handsome and gifted in deadpan comedy, Gomez works his way around Lancelot’s numbers by giving them the off-handed nonchalance of a lounge act. What these performers lack in vocal dexterity, however, they make up for with charisma.
The production does start tentatively. The opening number, “I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight,” sung by Semira, sets the tone for a show in which lyrics will be minimally important, as the words are lost against a cacophony of orchestration and unfocused stage action. Happily, we settle down after this, as the production digs into the story.
In terms of storytelling, the production excels. Semira is an earnest and affecting King Arthur. The purity of his singing voice and sensitive interpretation penetrates the distracting orchestrations. For instance, his lovely renditions of “How to Handle a Woman,” and the final reprise of “Camelot,” smoothly ease their melodies into our hearts.
McKinley is pleasingly comical on “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood,” and tenderly poignant on “What do the Simple Folk Do?” which she sings with Semira. She brings complexity to Guinevere’s conflict through her contrasting interactions with her husband and lover.
Arin Lee Dandes’ performance as Arthur’s illegitimate son, Mordred is easily a highlight. She is delightfully venomous and imbues the dastardly fellow delightful evil. Her vocal inflections and impish physicality are perfection.
Sam Crystal, Sabrina Kahwaty and Josh Wilde do triple duty as revelers, a chorus and ancillary characters.
Such re-conceptions of well-known shows are far from new. Orson Welles “Voodoo Macbeth” is legendary, as are “Hot Mikado” and the rock musical version of “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” all of which opened familiar titles up to more diverse casting and interpretation. This “Camelot” is a friendly and good-humored contribution to the category, and the King Arthur story certainly holds up.
The final moments of the play, in which King Arthur instructs young Tom, played by Wilde, to retell the story of Camelot into his old age, successfully hits a nearly Brechtian tone of purposeful storytelling. Semira, as if by force of will, commandeers the theme of the play into an affecting conclusion, as we reflect on that one brief shining moment when a kingdom was built on honor and dignity. We should all live to see such a kingdom.
Theater review
"Camelot"
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented by MusicalFare Theatre (at Daemen College, 4380 Main St., Amherst) through Oct. 17. Performances are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49 (839-8540, musicalfare.com). Proof of vaccination, identification and masks are required.