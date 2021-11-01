Review: Julie Kittsley owns the stage, role of Tallulah Bankhead in 'Looped' at New Phoenix

It all makes us more sympathetic to James Cichocki’s struggle as Danny, who for reasons of his own, is desperate to keep his uncooperative charge on task. We genuinely feel for him when at one point an outraged Tallulah tells him “Go to hell,” and he responds, more to himself than anyone else, “Already there ….”

The third character is more a witness than a participant in the brawl. Sound engineer Steve (Elliot Fox) stays above the fray in an elevated sound booth in the recording studio set (economically designed for maximum movement by Chris Wilson). Initially Tallulah doesn’t believe Steve exists, although we know better. He first drew laughs before a word was spoken in the show, just by going through his morning coffee routine. Suffice to say he is a very sweet guy.

Under the sure guidance of director Richard Lambert, Kittsley is wonderful in her role, becoming Tallulah without resorting to impersonation. She is her own version of the legend, giving the many “Dahhh-lings” her own inflection rather than being a mimic – although she really has nailed the Bankhead laugh.