Review: Audience participation in 'Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace' is all fun and games

At “Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace,” everyone’s a winner.
That even includes me, who in all my excitement and much to my companion’s horror, called a false bingo on the last game of the night. Mrs. Carmichael was a good sport about it. (The embarrassment I felt, and the sympathetic glances I received from my fellow players, was enough to make me triple-check my card for the rest of the evening.)
But no matter, because the interactive show, co-written by Joey Bucheker and Mary Kate O’Connell, rewards both winners and losers with a night of campy fun and camaraderie. Even under masks at Shea’s Smith Theatre on Saturday night, I could tell the audience was grinning ear to ear.
Bucheker plays Betsy Carmichael, residing over the palace as the self-ordained “first lady of bingo,” and continuing the legacy of her father who was a legendary Buffalo bingo-caller and passed on his love of the game. Decked out in a floral print muumuu and retro eyeglasses, Betsy is like a cross between a Golden Girl and a Catholic schoolteacher; that’s to say she’s warmly funny, yet imposing enough to give you serious self-doubt after shouting that sacred five-letter word.
But it really is all fun and games, because Bucheker and O’Connell have invented a sweet little show that makes the oft-dreaded “audience participation” not only essential, but welcome.
When patrons enter the Smith Theatre for “Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace,” they receive a bingo card, which serves as their game board and an invitation into this wacky world. The evening is peppered with song and innuendo (Betsy is a crude host, hilariously so) and chances to win some of Betsy’s prizes, like a “vegan” lucky rabbit's foot, an autographed picture of the woman herself, and, for that truly lucky player, a frozen turkey (basically the holy grail of bingo halls).
Bucheker is great fun as Betsy, guiding the audience through the game and corralling them into the onstage antics. The evening opens with a rundown of house rules, which include callbacks and surprises when certain balls come up – for instance “I-16” requires the players to respond, “ ... going on 17” to the tune of “The Sound of Music,” and don’t be alarmed when another number prompts Bucheker to launch candies into the audience (the butterscotches are particularly tasty). Throughout the night, Bucheker delivers clever, often raunchy anecdotes about Betsy’s bingo life and nimbly improvises with the crowd. Betsy fetching a face-shield and hand sanitizer before entering into the audience became one of the evening’s funniest recurring bits.
Joining Betsy for the evening is a rotation of celebrity callers, who both keep the night rolling along, and serve as Betsy’s straight man. The night I attended, actor Tim Goehrig called the balls and gamely set Bucheker up for stories and jokes, often taking hits as the punchline before smiling coyly and announcing the next number. Upcoming callers include Jay Desiderio and Mike Randall.
Bucheker has been playing Betsy since 2015, when he dreamed up the character after O'Connell and Company was forced to stop production on another bingo-themed show. In a 2018 interview with The Buffalo News, Bucheker said of his creation: “She's very optimistic. She's a genuinely happy person. She's witty. And sees the best in people, but is always looking to have a good time.”
“A good time” more or less sums up the night I had at the Bingo Palace. And lucky me, because win or lose, Betsy’s optimism is something we could all use right now.
REVIEW
“Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace”
3 stars (out of 4)
Presented through Sunday in Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Must provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination for entry. sheas.org, oconnellandcompany.com.