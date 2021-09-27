Review: Audience participation in 'Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace' is all fun and games

When patrons enter the Smith Theatre for “Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace,” they receive a bingo card, which serves as their game board and an invitation into this wacky world. The evening is peppered with song and innuendo (Betsy is a crude host, hilariously so) and chances to win some of Betsy’s prizes, like a “vegan” lucky rabbit's foot, an autographed picture of the woman herself, and, for that truly lucky player, a frozen turkey (basically the holy grail of bingo halls).

Bucheker is great fun as Betsy, guiding the audience through the game and corralling them into the onstage antics. The evening opens with a rundown of house rules, which include callbacks and surprises when certain balls come up – for instance “I-16” requires the players to respond, “ ... going on 17” to the tune of “The Sound of Music,” and don’t be alarmed when another number prompts Bucheker to launch candies into the audience (the butterscotches are particularly tasty). Throughout the night, Bucheker delivers clever, often raunchy anecdotes about Betsy’s bingo life and nimbly improvises with the crowd. Betsy fetching a face-shield and hand sanitizer before entering into the audience became one of the evening’s funniest recurring bits.