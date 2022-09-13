Review: American Repertory Theater's explores radicalization in thought-provoking 'Paradigm Bomb'

"The Paradigm Bomb," a new play by Matthew LaChiusa, is a multi-layered and poetic work about how a young couple become politically radicalized. Produced by American Repertory Theater of WNY, the play was originally scheduled to open last spring but was postponed because its issues are too closely aligned with elements of the real-life shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue. This play asks how a person could come to believe that taking the lives of others is justifiable.

In “The Paradigm Bomb,” we meet Kevin Calmely, a troubled associate professor of applied mathematics, and his girlfriend, Meredith Simmons. Their conversation is meandering and filled with literary references. We soon realize that we are being told this story after Meredith’s death. “Ashes to ashes” she says to him, signaling that this conversation is taking place in a non-real space.

The two disagree about details of a narrative that stops, starts and restarts, going back and forth as the two try to reconstruct the journey they have traveled. The story always ends in the same place, with the explosion of a bomb in a public building.

We learn how Kevin and Meredith befriended and were mentored by an idealistic revolutionary named Raul Santiago, whose own path to radicalization began when his parents were murdered after Augusto Pinochet seized power in Chile in 1973.

Raul wanders onto the scene from time to time, through the permeable apartment walls designed by LaChiusa with scene painting by Bill Baldwin. These appearances provide ample expository information, but in deliberately inconsistent ways. In one version of the narrative, Raul is horrified by the plan Kevin and Meredith have conceived. In another, he is a key participant.

Suzanne Hibbard and Charles McGregor play Meredith and Kevin. These are highly educated people with a fondness for William Butler Yeats, particularly his poem, “Easter 1916,” which evokes the disturbing idea of a “terrible beauty.”

These people are also, despite their violent tendencies, very socially conscious. Indeed, their frustration that the paradigm of injustice has not shifted, despite years of activism, is what inspires them to violence. They reason that blowing things up is the only action that will work. Sacrifices, they reason, are necessary.

They are also whack jobs. Charles, in particular, wanders down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. Like Bonnie and Clyde, both are influenced by their love for each other.

Hibbard and McGregor skillfully embody two people who, in LaChiusa’s artful script, have mutually compatible insecurities, creating a recipe for lethal co-dependency. They are the Leopold and Loeb of the politically extreme. They are both appealing and maddeningly stubborn in their colossal lapses in logic and ethics.

Victor Morales gives a strong performance as Raul, a kind, grandfatherly sort of bad influence.

The set, by LaChiusa and Baldwin, fills the space at TheaterLoft comfortably and provides for the dreamlike fluidity the script requires. It also provides a literal illustration of the disarray of Kevin and Meredith’s seemingly logical thinking, with a chaotic mural of newspaper pages, marked with angry circling, underlining, and slogan writing. Real objects are represented with abstracted versions, painted onto the walls.

Monish Bhattacharyya has directed, guiding LaChiusa’s dense and multi-linear script with energy and clarity. His work is particularly impressive, given the play’s poetic and non-realistic elements, as well as its non-linear storytelling. Bhattacharyya rises to the challenge and delivers an evening that is brisk, clear, and riveting.

“The Paradigm Bomb” is a disturbing and thought-provoking play. ART/WNY is giving it an excellent outing.

"The Paradigm Bomb"

3½ stars (out of 4)

Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, through Oct. 1 at TheaterLoft, 545 Elmwood Ave. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $20 general, $15 for students and $30 for a "Charcuterie Ticket" that includes a charcuterie plate from Braymiller Market. (artofwny.org, 716-697-0837).