Review: 'All is Calm' is a moving remembrance of soldiers of WWI

Rothstein has pulled the script from authentic documents: letters, journals, official war documents, poetry, historic speeches and even epitaphs.

The songs are sung and the words are spoken by a most impressive ensemble. Christopher Andreana, Kyle J. Baran, Christian Brandjes, Louis Colaiacovo, Chris Cummings, Bob Mazierski, Ricky Needham, Marc Sacco, Darryl Semira and Dave Spychalski. Droze has brought together a cast that includes some of Buffalo’s most celebrated musical theater stars, but on this occasion, every person melds into the whole perfectly. There are no stars here. Each individual shines. They are glorious.

“All is Calm” was a profoundly meaningful way to spend Veterans Day, particularly since my generation is the last that can remember veterans of World War I, which began on July 28, 1914, and ended on Nov. 11, 1918. The last of those veterans, Florence Green of Great Britain, died in 2012 at the age of 110. When I was a child, my grandparents’ generation spoke often of “The Great War,” and songs like “Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag,” were familiar in our house.