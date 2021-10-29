Review: A remarkable journey through 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'

Fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone, the hero of the remarkable play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” would appreciate how his show finally found an audience at Shea’s 710.

That’s because Christopher is a logistical savant, probably at the higher end of the autism spectrum, and he loves numbers. Without hesitation, he could tell you the exact number of days between when “Dog in the Night-time” was all set to debut (March 12, 2020) and its eventual real opening night – Oct. 28, 2021. (It’s 595.)

He also knows that something is very wrong when he sees Mrs. Shears’ dog Wellington dead on her lawn with a garden fork sticking out of its midsection at 7 minutes after midnight. This is the opening scene of Mark Haddon’s best-selling award-winning novel and of Simon Stephens’ excellent adaptation of the book for the stage.

This curious incident sends Christopher on a journey of discovery, taking him far outside his comfort zone of order and predictability. With the teen as narrator, the entire show hinges on whether we care to go along with him. Thanks to Samuel Fesmire’s wonderfully nuanced performance, we do.