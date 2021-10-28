Review: A proudly sentimental 'Tribute' at Desiderio’s

The rest of the characters are people Scottie has collected in his travels. There is his “boss,” Lou Daniels, a hard-boiled publicity man whose friendship is tried and true, cheerfully played with no-nonsense by Robert Insana.

There is his physician, Dr. Petrelli, a woman who is willing to violate the laws of ethics and confidentiality to save Scottie. Ludwig leaps to the task with self-assured zeal.

Jennifer Toomey Starr, a third-generation dinner-theater actress (daughter of actor Sue Toomey and granddaughter of dinner-theater legend Dolores Mendolia) capably plays Sally Haines, a fun-loving gal who tries to help Jud connect to the ideal of fun that is the meaning of life to his father.

Marie Costa charmingly plays Hilary, that hooker with a heart of gold, whose life was once redirected and saved by Scottie.

The “tribute” of the title refers to the testimonials the characters give in support of the value of Scottie’s chaotic life. None of these people is a model of nuance or depth. Basically, this is a modern morality play in which we examine Scottie's life from the perspective of people who allegorically represent values like friendship, fun, loyalty and forgiveness. This skillful cast knows how to land the jokes and tug the heart strings.