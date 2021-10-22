'Remnants' performance from Torn Space Theater 'can be complicated to talk about'

“We hope they enjoy it, but we work hard not just to create a singular performance but to make something the public can engage in – we are creating for people who are fundamentally looking for an experience, who want to broaden their idea of what theater can be.”

One thing that will be new for all “Remnants” audiences is a fresh look for the historic Adam Mickiewicz building in the heart of Buffalo’s old Polonia neighborhood at 612 Fillmore Ave. The classic wood-frame social club, built in 1895, has been completely renovated, with an updated performance space, new courtyard and reclaimed greenspace on its once-neglected corner.

The restoration is just one highlight from the unexpected and happily successful collaboration of the experimental theater company and the enduring Polish organization.

It all happened by chance. The library, best known for its part in the annual Dyngus Day celebration, was suggested to Shanahan by a friend years ago as a place his new theater group could do a show.

They did one show, Shanahan said, and “it just kept going. (The library) has been crucial to the development of us as a theater company.” Years later, using money from public arts grants and private foundations, Torn Space was able to return the favor by funding the capital improvements.