Don’t let the title fool you. In Marco Antonio Rodriguez’s near-dystopian dramedy “Bloom,” absolutely nothing is coming up roses and daffodils for Julia and her grown son, Roan. Finding themselves between a rock and a hard place would be a step up from where their story begins, in the very heart of political darkness.

The stellar production from Raices Theatre Company opens in Julia’s hovel of a home, with the incomparable Victoria Pérez banging around pots and dishes while Roan (Alejandro Gabriel Gómez) sits glumly at the kitchen table, head down and silent. The first words we hear? A furious mother proclaiming “I wish I could open up these legs and shove you back in!”

The tirade continues, as Julia blasts her son, her work, her life, a nasty client and her poverty before falling to her knees for a quick prayer. She can’t get back up and, thank heaven, we have something to laugh about. Then, as she struggles, Roan raises his head and we realize things are not as they first appeared.

His face black with bruises, Roan finally speaks. “Did they tell you what they did to me?” He has just been returned home after two weeks of jail and torture for the crime of not being heterosexual. And this is not the end. Roan’s “otherness” is a capital offense, and the forces looming outside Julia’s door are demanding their pound of flesh.

What happens over the course of the next hour or so is a remarkable, violent and funny exploration of what it means to be a mother and a son, and to love someone not just with your heart but with your entire soul. Despite threats from outside and within, something beautiful forces its way through.

It is quite a ride. Even today, with society’s senses numbed by the sheer number of daily outrages against our lives, liberties and happiness, “Bloom’s” message manages to shock. Packing a full year’s worth of emotions into one furious, fantastic production, Raices is making sure it leaves its mark on the 2022-23 theater season.

Info: “Bloom” runs Thursdays through Sundays until June 25 in the Road Less Traveled Theatre, 456 Main St. Tickets are $25 at raicestheatrecompany.com.