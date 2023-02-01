Priscilla Young-Anker personifies the wit, wisdom of Ann Richards in 'Ann' for Brazen-Faced Varlets

Ann Richards burst onto the national political scene when, as Texas state treasurer, she gave the keynote address at the 1988 Democratic National convention. Her sharp wit and unabashedly feminist outlook tickled the nation’s political funny bone as she skewered the Republican opposition with upbeat good cheer. Three years later, she would be the governor of Texas.

After Richards died in 2006, actor Holland Taylor penned a one-woman show about her called “Ann.” With the promotional slogan, “Tough as nails and funny as hell; a no-holds barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas,” Taylor was highly praised for her effort and was honored with a Tony Award nomination.

Feminist theater company Brazen-Faced Varlets is presenting Holland Taylor’s script with Priscilla Young-Anker as Ann Richards.

I saw Taylor’s Broadway performance and was intrigued to see how Young would adjust to make the play work in the intimate Main Street Cabaret at Alleyway Theatre. The transition requires a decided recalibration. Holland Taylor performed in the vast Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. The small cabaret at Alleyway gives the feeling of performing in a parlor. Members of small audiences do not feel free to laugh and respond to a live performance with the unbridled energy of those who are afforded the anonymity of being lost in a big crowd.

While Taylor’s tight and cleverly humorous script affords us the pleasure of spending some time with an imagined Ann Richards (a pleasure that will be heightened if you tilt a bit to the left, politically), I found equal enjoyment in seeing the skill Young-Anker deploys as she treads the path that the playwright has charted for her. The role offers the opportunity to show the people how to tell a story, and Young-Anker seizes her moment.

A large audience would give the performer time, while she waits for laughter to subside, to think, adjust, make transitions, and even think of her next line. Young-Anker must perform on the high wire while adjusting to friendly chuckling, and variations in breathing, with virtually no time to regroup. Luckily, the venue is so small that she can hear the audience breath, chortle knowingly, and even see our faces. This pays off with surges of unified laughter when she dives in for the big comic lines. The impact is somewhat like standup comedy, but in a very rarified and formal form.

Richards was endowed with a vivid and irrepressible personality, an unlikely amalgam of narcissism and self-deprecation. She could savagely reduce a staff member to tears, but she kept a drawer of gifts ready to reward jobs well done. She could acknowledge that she owed an apology, but then refuse to give one. She gave up drinking after a family intervention, but continued to insist that she used to be “fun” when she was drunk. The play makes these maddening contradictions and personality flaws seem charming.

Still, a good actor can land a lot of Richards’ classic one-liners better than she did herself. Some of her most famous lines were borrowed from other wits, as when she quipped that George Bush was born with a silver foot in his mouth, or when she observed that Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did, only she did it backwards and in high heeled shoes. She did really say, “I’ve been tested by fire and the fire lost.” And she really did say, "We're not going to have the America that we want until we elect leaders who are going to tell the truth – not most days, but every day,” which seems kind of prophetic now.

Young-Anker is aided in her effort by director Lara D. Haberberger, who delivers an evenly paced and finely tuned evening. She is also aided by costume designer Corey Gorski, who lands a bullseye, duplicating a requisite white Ann Richards suit, complete with the perfect school teacher come politician costume jewelry. Then, there is Richards' iconic tower of white hair. While this wig might not be the astonishing icon of coiffure that the legendary wig maker, Paul Huntley, provided for Broadway, it’s pretty damned good, and delivers the desired gasp when Young-Anker makes her entrance.

The play helps keep one of the latter 20th century's more colorful political figures in our memory, and as embodied by Priscilla Young-Anker, the Brazen-Faced Varlets are giving her a wonderfully tough as nails and no-holds barred go.

Presented by Brazen-Faced Varlets

What: A wickedly funny one-person show about vivid and irrepressible Ann Richards, the witty and irreverent former governor of Texas.

Where: Main Street Cabaret at Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley, next door to Shea’s.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 11.

Summary: A witty and irreverent evening of political humor delivered with comic mastery by Priscilla Young-Anker, as she takes on the persona of one of the latter 20th century’s most colorful personalities.

Tickets: $25 general, $20 for students (alleyway.com, 716-852-2000).