'Pretty Woman: The Musical' is pure escapism at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

In her 1990 review of “Pretty Woman” for the New York Times, critic Janet Maslin took shots at the film’s misogyny, complained about its 1980s cheesiness, and wondered if the movie’s raison d’etre was solely to dramatize the spending habits of the uber rich.
But she also called the film – which follows the budding relationship between Richard Gere’s Edward, a corporate playboy with commitment problems, and Vivian, a Hollywood sex worker with a heart of gold played by Julia Roberts in her breakout role – a prime example of “escapism,” the type of entertainment that asks you to check your worries at the door and just enjoy the ride.
In that regard, “Pretty Woman: The Musical," now on stage at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, certainly hems closely to the original. It is, simply put, escapism set to music. Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his frequent collaborator Jim Vallance wrote the songs. If you’ve ever wondered what “Summer of '69” might sound like sung by a Broadway ensemble, you’re in luck: Adams maintains much of the '80s rock sound that made him a star, with a score that’s packed with electric guitar riffs and big vocal balladry.
Screenwriter J.F. Lawton shares book writing credits with late director Garry Marshall, and their film is often quoted verbatim. When it works, it is a reminder of what made the movie such a hit. But oftentimes that spark gets lost in translation from screen to stage, and the already thin plot begins to show its seams.
As in the film, New Yorker Edward (Adam Pascal, reprising his Broadway role) hires Vivian (Olivia Valli) to pose as his girlfriend during a crucial business trip to L.A., and much of the show sees the pair running on parallel tracks: Vivian treats each trick as a professional transaction and keeps clients at an emotional distance, while Edward is decidedly numb to the destruction caused by his dirty business dealings and wrecked relationships.
Pascal and Valli are both superb vocalists, and have charm to spare, but the structure of this musical too often eschews their stage time together in favor of chorus numbers and side plots. As lovers, Edward and Vivian don’t even have a duet until the penultimate number. When the pair does sing – separately – about the central relationship, the songs have been written in the plain language of pop by Adams and Vallance. The numbers are often catchy and fun, but as interior monologues the lyrics don’t offer much by way of nuance or insight.
And so the supporting characters, much beefed up from their roles in the film, are the standouts. Vivian’s roommate Kit (Jessica Crouch) is turned from a bit part into showstopping diva, and Happy Man (Kyle Taylor Parker), a character who appears in the film for less than a minute, becomes the evening’s scene-stealing narrator/emcee.
In both film and musical, our leads need little more than a slight course correction to find true love and happiness. Edward is essentially a good guy, albeit with a wobbly moral compass, and Vivian has smarts, and a big heart – she’s just been dealt a crummy hand.
But the film balanced that simplicity with warmth, a sharp wit, and a real sense of adult drama. It was a winking satire of fanciful love, a mature storybook romance that benefited from the red-hot chemistry of its stars. The musical, on the other hand, neuters or changes key moments from the film – the reveal of Vivian in her cocktail dress, for example, or a sudden, brutal bit of violence – and the result is a production with the emotional depth of a fairy tale.
Though, just like a fairy tale, the musical eventually works some magic. It’s happily ever after for our heroes at the end, and, judging by opening night’s standing ovation, “Pretty Woman” still manages to be exactly the kind of escape audiences are looking for.
REVIEW
“Pretty Woman: The Musical”
2½ stars (out of 4)
Performances are through Dec. 5 in Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Tickets are available at sheas.org, 847-0850 and the box office.