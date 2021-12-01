'Pretty Woman: The Musical' is pure escapism at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

As in the film, New Yorker Edward (Adam Pascal, reprising his Broadway role) hires Vivian (Olivia Valli) to pose as his girlfriend during a crucial business trip to L.A., and much of the show sees the pair running on parallel tracks: Vivian treats each trick as a professional transaction and keeps clients at an emotional distance, while Edward is decidedly numb to the destruction caused by his dirty business dealings and wrecked relationships.

Pascal and Valli are both superb vocalists, and have charm to spare, but the structure of this musical too often eschews their stage time together in favor of chorus numbers and side plots. As lovers, Edward and Vivian don’t even have a duet until the penultimate number. When the pair does sing – separately – about the central relationship, the songs have been written in the plain language of pop by Adams and Vallance. The numbers are often catchy and fun, but as interior monologues the lyrics don’t offer much by way of nuance or insight.

And so the supporting characters, much beefed up from their roles in the film, are the standouts. Vivian’s roommate Kit (Jessica Crouch) is turned from a bit part into showstopping diva, and Happy Man (Kyle Taylor Parker), a character who appears in the film for less than a minute, becomes the evening’s scene-stealing narrator/emcee.