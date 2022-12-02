Paul Robeson Theatre's thoughtful 'Cadillac Crew' is a highway through racism, sexism and erasure

The audience at the Paul Robeson Theatre cheered the opening night performance of playwright Tori Sampson’s “Cadillac Crew” with joyful abandon. With a potent variation on the “Black Lives Matter” theme, this play argues that visibility and recognition also matter. This is a life-affirming story about historical erasure and an effort to reclaim the important role of women in the civil rights movement.

Here we meet four women: Rachel, Abby, Dee and Sarah, who work in the Virginia Office for Civil Rights in 1963.

Work in the office is arduous as the women are underpaid and subject to constant threats and harassment. As the play begins, there is excitement in the air, because Rachel, the leader of the group, has arranged for Rosa Parks to deliver the keynote address at a local civil rights event. The great lady is arriving today, but best of all, her topic is not just equality but her anti-rape activism and the importance of feminist issues as civil rights issues.

This day will not go smoothly.

The women soon discover that the male leaders of the local movement have decided to cancel Parks’ speech, feeling that her feminist message will distract from their own civil rights goals.

Worse news is to come. The group learns that four women, two black and two white, a civil rights “Cadillac Crew,” have been shot to death and incinerated in their car while on a civil rights trip to Florida.

Frustrated at being ignored by the male civil rights leadership and by the inevitability that the four women in Florida will be forgotten, Rachel has an inspiration. Determined to make history, she decides that she and her colleagues should form their own Cadillac Crew, and publicize their trip far and wide.

Little was documented about the Cadillac Crews of the civil rights era. Its heroes are largely forgotten. This play sets about to celebrate their contribution and to explore their historical erasure.

Francesca D’Auria plays Rachel, a serious-minded young woman and leader of the group, who is eloquent with language and dedicated to her ideals. D’Auria has a natural flair for the dramatic and gives a confidently dynamic performance.

Aqueira Oshun plays Abby, a vane and seemingly superficial woman, quick with the tart retort and dedicated to her career advancement. Oshun nails the humor with admirable precision and also meets her character’s more contemplative moments with impressive power.

Janate Solar Ingram plays Dee, the mother of a 12-year-old girl, whose perceptions of the movement are distinctly old school – at least at first. She gives an animated and highly entertaining performance of a women with deep complexity.

Nikol Stellabuto plays Sarah, giving an appealingly understated performance as a white woman from a privileged background whose grandmother made major contributions to women’s suffrage.

All four characters harbor secrets that will be revealed.

Act 1 is written in traditional climactic structure, giving ample exposition, and introducing complications that drive the plot. Once we hit the highway, however, the scenes become quick and episodic, including pantomimed action. In the final scene, which propels us forward more than 50 years into the “Black Lives Matter” era, Rachel, Abby, Dee and Sarah are abandoned entirely. Indeed, they have disappeared into historical oblivion.

Suddenly we are present at the recording of a podcast called, “Uncovering American Herstory.” Now, Stellabuto is playing the podcast host and D’Auria, Oshun and Ingram have become the real-life women who founded the “Black Lives Matter” movement. They talk about how they reclaimed their role in founding the famed hashtag, and about how the lives of women and queer people are routinely erased.

The production, sensitively directed by Linda Barr, was a bit rough on opening night. There was a distinctly annoying electronic pop that preceded and followed every sound cue, and some tentativeness in words and staging, causing the evening to run rather long. None of this diminished from the thrilling sweep of the play or the power of its timely message. This is a thoughtful and compelling play, performed by a Cadillac crew of appealing and dedicated actors.

REVIEW

“Cadillac Crew”

Presented by Paul Robeson Theatre

What: The story of four women civil rights activists in 1963.

Where: African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18.

Summary: Inspired by the exclusion of women from leadership in the civil rights movement, four Virginia women form a “Cadillac Crew” taking a dangerous ride into the South to teach about integration in this life-affirming play that has relevance to today's Black Lives Matter movement.