The Paul Robeson Theatre is getting ready for a full season of 2023-24 productions for the first time since the pandemic, and it's doing so with a boost from Erie County.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin on Tuesday announced that the African American Cultural Center, which houses the theater, will receive a $20,000 grant for the upcoming season.

Artistic Director Verneice Turner, who succeeded Yao Kahlil Newkirk after his resignation earlier this year, said four of the five plays in the upcoming season will be premieres by Western New York playwrights. After this year's abbreviated season and the long shadow cast by the pandemic, the grant was another sign that the theater is "back on track," she said.

"The Paul Robeson Theatre is looking forward to bringing forward a season that no one will ever forget," Turner said.

A veteran actress who has performed in a dozen Robeson productions, Turner was part of the cast for a play written by a local playwright in 1987 and performed at Ujima Theatre. A New York City producer saw the play and took the show and cast to perform for several months at Off-Off-Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters.

African American Cultural Center unveils plans for new building "Coming out of the May 14 tragedy, we need something to show that the future is bright," Executive Director James Pitts said.

Turner wants opportunities like that to be possible for today's area playwrights.

"That's why I have such a drive for area playwrights to get their due," Turner said. "So many area playwrights participate in writers workshops, but only a few manage to get onto various theater stages in Western New York."

Turner, a retired mechanical draftsman at Praxair working for the theater as a volunteer, credits the Paul Robeson Theatre's drama and dance programs, which she first attended in 1969, for providing her with the skills and confidence to be the person she is today.

Baskin said the Paul Robeson Theatre played a pivotal role in her life, too.

Baskin, who pursued theater in college, first performed on a professional stage at the Paul Robeson Theatre with "Stompin' at the Savoy," which she was nominated for a local Artie Award.

"When people speak to my leadership skills or my ability to captivate my constituency or command a stage, it all comes from the work that was taught to me there," she said.

Here's the lineup for the 2023-24 season:

"The Royale," a special co-production with Revelation Theatre by Marco Ramirez, Sept. 7- 24, is about an African American boxer seeking to "live simply as a man."

The following four premieres presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre will begin with "Tolley's Place," by Shirley Sarmiento, Sept. 29 to Oct. 4. The play focuses on four African American women who endeavor to live with purpose while overcoming challenges.

"Hoarding Hope," by Kerrykate Abel-Smith, Oct. 20 to Nov. 4, tells the story of a nurse during the AIDs crisis.

"The Polish Cleaning Lady's Daughter," by Paula Wachowiak, in March and April, presents a Buffalo Polish American family through the eyes of one of the daughters.

The season will close with "A Pitch From Satchel Paige," by Loren Keller and James Keller, in April and May. Paige, a star of the Negro Leagues and Major League Baseball, recounts his colorful life.

Tickets in the 122-seat house will be $25, $20 for seniors and students, with "The Royale" costing $30. For more information, call 716-884-2013.