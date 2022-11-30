Paul Robeson Theatre celebrates 'Women Who Lead' in new season

The 2022-23 Paul Robeson Theatre season – its 55th – has the theme of “Celebrating Women Who Lead.” Three productions are planned, each one featuring a female lead and opening with a pre-show black tie reception.

“We want to give people a reason to dress up,” said artistic director Yao Kahlil Newkirk. “It used to be thought that you were supposed to dress up when you go out to the theater. We’d like to bring some of that back, so I’m doing it right now on opening nights for the shows.”

He added that tuxedos are not required to attend, but they “will have jackets available,” if needed.

“Cadillac Crew” by Tori Sampson, which opens Dec. 1, kicks off the season with a story set during the peak of the civil rights movement. “It’s centered around four women,” Newkirk said. “But it isn’t just about racial equality, it also is about gender equality. We don’t have just one ethnic group working toward change; it is more inclusive.”

Although the play is set 50 years ago, Newkirk said he believes it resonates in these times of Black Lives Matter, #MeToo and in the LGBTQ+ community. Linda Barr, known for her onstage appearances over the years, makes her directorial debut with this show.

“The Niceties” (Feb. 3), by Eleanor Burgess, is a modern-day look at the dynamic between a young Black college student and her white female professor in a world defined by social media, defense of privilege and cancel culture. Newkirk will direct.

And then Newkirk completes another full circle, presenting a very special production of “Wit” (May 11) as a tribute to Lorna Hill and her legacy in Western New York theater.

Hill, who performed for decades on local stages and founded the Ujima Theatre Company, died from cancer in 2020 at the age of 67. Her impact could easily be described as “immeasurable,” but Newkirk hopes to find an expression for it with this show.

“The goal is to invite all the women who have been influenced by Lorna Hill to take part in this production,” Newkirk said. “I’d like everyone who has been affected by her work, by her gift, by her humanity, to be part of this. The idea is to have multiple women playing this one character throughout each performance.

Preview

"Cadillac Crew" opens Dec. 1 at the Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. Pre-reception starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 1; play follows at 7:30 p.m. Play continues on select dates through Dec. 18.