Ordinary people shine through in O'Connell & Company's 'Working': The Musical'

Thankfully, actor Michael J. Galante, in his first of several roles here, makes sure this is a no-whining zone. Noticed or not, this worker is still proud of what he does, plus ... he gets to wear a tool belt.

Following this solid opening, dozens of workers come and go, some with stories to tell, others with songs to sing. Jared Eichel is a treat as the teen in his first job at the burger joint (“I smell like a burger! You want a burger? I hit the picture of the burger!”) before breaking into a song by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the joys of making deliveries.

Later, shift 180 degrees to find the corporate suit who has nothing to sing about. Instead, a defensive John Profeta presents a “greed is good” monologue that praises after-the-fact philanthropy and a value system that believes “If you don’t have losers, you can’t have winners.”

Profeta gets to have more fun when he changes into flannel to sing James Taylor’s “Brother Trucker” ode to the 18-wheeler.