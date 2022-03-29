Ordinary people shine through in O'Connell & Company's 'Working': The Musical'

You don’t have to know the history of “Working: The Musical” to enjoy the lively and updated version now being presented by O’Connell & Company. With its enthusiastic cast and smartly executed staging and direction by Neal Radice, the show has more than enough chops to stand on its own.
Even so, the backstory makes it even richer, so here goes: Half a century ago, when legendary broadcast journalist Studs Terkel interviewed more than 100 people about their jobs, a couple of themes came up over and over.
Workers from every level of society were looking for more than a paycheck. They wanted to be appreciated. They wanted to be respected. They wanted to be seen.
A young Broadway composer and lyricist named Stephen Schwartz, best known these days for being the wizard behind “Wicked,” turned Terkel’s bestselling book into a modestly successful musical, albeit a musical with legs. It continued to be produced around the country – with regular updates – for the next four decades.
Characters have come and gone just as their jobs have evolved, disappeared or moved overseas. The show still opens, though, just as Terkel began his book, with a steelworker saying, “I am a dying breed. A laborer. Strictly muscle work.”
Thankfully, actor Michael J. Galante, in his first of several roles here, makes sure this is a no-whining zone. Noticed or not, this worker is still proud of what he does, plus ... he gets to wear a tool belt.
Following this solid opening, dozens of workers come and go, some with stories to tell, others with songs to sing. Jared Eichel is a treat as the teen in his first job at the burger joint (“I smell like a burger! You want a burger? I hit the picture of the burger!”) before breaking into a song by Lin-Manuel Miranda about the joys of making deliveries.
Later, shift 180 degrees to find the corporate suit who has nothing to sing about. Instead, a defensive John Profeta presents a “greed is good” monologue that praises after-the-fact philanthropy and a value system that believes “If you don’t have losers, you can’t have winners.”
Profeta gets to have more fun when he changes into flannel to sing James Taylor’s “Brother Trucker” ode to the 18-wheeler.
Lauren McGowan and Kate Mulberry share the emotional burden of caregivers in another Miranda number, the duet “A Very Good Day.” Filling in for families while leaving their families at home, they are there for the elderly and the children, doing “what no one wants to do.”
Anne DeFazio and Timiyah Love also have powerful numbers. For “It’s an Art,” DeFazio literally steals the spotlight in the restaurant where she works, soaring above any thoughts that she is “just a waitress.”
Love, on the other hand, is sick of being the third generation of her family to work as a domestic and vows that her own daughter will do better in “Cleanin’ Woman.”
We also meet a press agent, stonemason retiree, and an exhausted nurse who has had her fill of Covid and people who become patients, some of they dying, because they refuse the vaccine.
The nobility of work also takes a hit with characters like the fired employee who fantasizes about killing her ex-boss and the lonely hooker who seems unaware that she was a victim of child sex trafficking. The stay-at-hole mom, aka the housewife, is more self-aware realizing “what I do is out of fashion, how I feel is out of date.”
Radice has molded the cast into a true ensemble, with each actor carrying their weight. Backing them up onstage as music director and band is Donald Jenczka, nearly invisible but absolutely indispensable.
“Working” may be a show without a plot, and a story without an ending, but, at the end of the day, it is everyone’s story.
It is summed up well in this Terkel quote promoting the show: “Ordinary people are capable of doing extraordinary things, and that’s what it’s all about. They must count.”
