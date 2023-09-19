Here's a brief look at what is happening on the local theater scene.

Opening

"Belfast Girls" from Irish Classical Theatre Company

The story of five women fleeing their troubled Irish homeland for Australia during the potato famine in 1850 takes place shipboard on their passage. It opens Sept. 22 in the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St.). Performances are at 8 p.m. Sept. 22, then 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 15. There is a Pay-What-You-Can Performance at 3 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: irishclassical.com.

“La Cage aux Folles” from O’Connell & Company

Guest director Dewayne Barrett, who led OCC's season openers in 2021 and '22 (“A Chorus Line” and “The Addams Family”) returns with this musical adapted by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman about two nightclubs owners who have to navigate their son's impending marriage. It opens Sept. 22 at O'Connell & Company, 4110 Bailey Ave. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 8. Info: oconnellandcompany.com.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" Broadway touring production

This Broadway touring production is of the musical stage adaptation of the Robin Williams family comedy about an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It runs from Sept. 24-30 (except Sept. 25) in Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main St. Visit sheas.org.

Continuing

“9 to 5” presented by Niagara Regional Theatre Guild

NRTG has opened its 101st season with this musical based on the hit 1980 movie. The cast includes Kim Schwach, Cassandra Grizanti, Larissa Hughes, John Parascak and Danielle Burning.It is directed by M. Joseph Fratello with music directed by Eric Van Pyrz and choreography by Sarah Kojm. It continues through Oct. 1 at the Ellicott Creek Playhouse, St. Edmund Campus, 530 Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Info: niagaratheatre.com.

“The Color Purple” from Ujima, Second Generation and Shea’s 710

One of multiple collaborations in the new theater season, this musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” is based on Alice Walker’s prize-winning novel and the 1985 movie about the inspiring journey of a woman from hardship and abuse to a life of love and strength. Through Oct. 1 at Shea’s 710 Theater, 710 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: sheas.org.

“A Great Wilderness” from Buffalo United Artists

Michael Starzynski stars as a man who has devoted himself to leading a camp that “cures” gay teens and is then forced to reflect on his decisions after a near tragedy. The play, written by Samuel D. Hunter, “navigates a complex moral terrain, exploring the shifting motives and inconstant strength of our personal convictions.” Through Sept. 23 at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. Info: buffalo unitedartists.org.

“Guys and Dolls” from MusicalFare Theatre

MusicalFare takes a fresh approach to the great musical comedy featuring the songs of Frank Loesser. It’s directed by Chris Kelly, with choreographer Kristy E. Cavanagh and music director Theresa Quinn. The cast includes Sarah Blewett, Sidney Bowers, Susana Breese, James Anthony Caposito, Bobby Cooke and Kevin Deese. Shows are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 8 at MusicalFare on the Daemen University, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Info: musicalfare.com.

“An Inspector Calls” from Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

This detective thriller by J.B. Priestly is something different for this dinner theater that has traditionally produced comedies and dramedies. Directed by Jay Desiderio, it stars Charles McGregor, David Lundy, Lisa Hinca, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jeremy Kreuzer and Lucas Lloyd. Through Nov. 5 at Desiderio’s at Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Performances are most Thursdays and Saturdays, with matinees on Sundays; there is a Wednesday showon Oct. 25. Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.; matinees start dinner at 1 p.m. with the show at 2:30. Prices are $62 to $72 and include dinner and the show. Info: mybobbyjs.com.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” from D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed play is a personal examination of the country’s founding document that was inspired by her school-age debate experience. Directed by Robyn Lee Horn. Through Sept. 24 at the Kavinoky Theatre, D’Youville University, 320 Porter Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: kavinokytheatre.com.

Robeson’s new Artistic Director Verneice Turner directs this play inspired by the life of boxer Jack Johnson a century ago. It stars Vincenzo McNeill, Roosevelt Tidwell III, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Matthew Ball and David Mitchell. Through Sept. 24 at the Paul Robeson Theatre, African-American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: paulrobesontheatre.org, revelationtheatre.org

“The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers” from Alleyway Theatre

The former Nickelodeon host is featured in this one-man show where he shares stories about his time as a TV host, producer and possibly some insight on being “slimed.” Through Sept. 30 at Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (8 p.m. Sept. 22), with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: alleyway.com.

“Murder Ballad” from Road Less Traveled Productions

RLTP opens its 20th season with its first musical, a whodunit love triangle set to a rock score. Through Oct. 15 at the RLTP Theatre, 456 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: roadlesstraveled productions.org.

“Rent.” From Bellissima Productions.

Jonathan Larson’s award-winning musical set in the East Village of New York City continues to be performed nearly 30 years after its debut. The local group Bellissima is presenting performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24 at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Ave. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door and $20 for student and industry.

Coming

Lancaster Opera House, “Little Shop of Horrors” on Oct. 6.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre, “Sisters In Law” on Oct. 26.

Special events

Curtain Up! Sept. 22 in downtown Buffalo. It starts with a kickoff party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Bijou, followed at 8 p.m. by live performances of 10 productions at area theaters and a free outdoor party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street between Chippewa and Tupper streets. For the full schedule of theater productions and Curtain Up! events, visit tda-wny.com.

Auditions

The Towne Players of Ken Ton. Auditions for the comedic mystery "Vultures" will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Sheridan Parkside Community Center, 169 Sheridan Parkside Drive, Tonawanda. Director John Giarratano is seeking seven males (age range of 25 to 70) and three females (ages 25 to 60) for th eproduction which opens Dec. 1. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. For more information, contact the director at jfgiarratano@gmail.com.