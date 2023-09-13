September is always a busy time for the theater community as the curtain rises on a new season. Here’s a look at some of the productions that are on stage now, in order of dates, and a quick look ahead.

Opening

“The Color Purple” from Ujima, Second Generation and Shea’s 710

One of multiple collaborations in the new theater season, this musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” is based on Alice Walker’s prize-winning novel and the 1985 movie about the inspiring journey of a woman from hardship and abuse to a life of love and strength. Opens Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 at Shea’s 710 Theater, 710 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: sheas.org.

Continuing

“A Great Wilderness” from Buffalo United Artists

Michael Starzynski stars as a man who has devoted himself to leading a camp that “cures” gay teens and is then forced to reflect on his decisions after a near tragedy. The play, written by Samuel D. Hunter, “navigates a complex moral terrain, exploring the shifting motives and inconstant strength of our personal convictions.” Through Sept. 23 at Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays. Info: buffalo unitedartists.org.

“Guys and Dolls” from MusicalFare Theatre

MusicalFare takes a fresh approach to the great musical comedy featuring the songs of Frank Loesser. It’s directed by Chris Kelly, with choreographer Kristy E. Cavanagh and music director Theresa Quinn. The cast includes Sarah Blewett, Sidney Bowers, Susana Breese, James Anthony Caposito, Bobby Cooke and Kevin Deese. Shows are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 8 at MusicalFare on the Daemen University, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Info: musicalfare.com.

“An Inspector Calls” from Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre

This detective thriller by J.B. Priestly is something different for this dinner theater that has traditionally produced comedies and dramedies. Directed by Jay Desiderio, it stars Charles McGregor, David Lundy, Lisa Hinca, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jeremy Kreuzer and Lucas Lloyd. Through Nov. 5 at Desiderio’s at Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Performances are most Thursdays and Saturdays, with matinees on Sundays; there are Wednesday shows on Sept. 20 and Oct. 25. Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30; matinees start dinner at 1 p.m. with the show at 2:30. Prices are $62 to $72 and include dinner and the show. Info: mybobbyjs.com.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” from D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Heidi Schreck’s acclaimed play is a personal examination of the country’s founding document that was inspired by her school-age debate experience. Directed by Robyn Lee Horn. Through Sept. 24 at the Kavinoky Theatre, D’Youville University, 320 Porter Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: kavinokytheatre.com.

Robeson’s new Artistic Director Verneice Turner directs this play inspired by the life of boxer Jack Johnson a century ago. It stars Vincenzo McNeill, Roosevelt Tidwell III, VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Matthew Ball and David Mitchell. Through Sept. 24 at the Paul Robeson Theatre, African-American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: paulrobesontheatre.org, revelationtheatre.org

“The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers” from Alleyway Theatre

The former Nickelodeon host is featured in this one-man show where he shares stories about his time as a TV host, producer and possibly some insight on being “slimed.” Through Sept. 30 at Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (8 p.m. Sept. 22), with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: alleyway.com.

“Murder Ballad” from Road Less Traveled Productions

RLTP opens its 20th season with its first musical, a look through the songs called murder ballads such as “Ode to Billie Joe.” Through Oct. 15 at the RLTP Theatre, 456 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Info: roadlesstraveled productions.org.

Coming soon

“Belfast Girls” opens Sept. 22 at Irish Classical Theatre Company.

“La Cage aux Folles” opens Sept. 22 at O’Connell & Company.

Curtain Up! Sept. 22 in downtown Buffalo. Party from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Bijou; 8 p.m. live performances of 10 productions at area theaters and a free outdoor party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Main Street between Chippewa and Tupper streets. Info: tda-wny.com.