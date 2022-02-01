O'Connell & Company's clever 'Puffs' riffs on Harry Potter

Have you ever felt like you’re just a supporting character stuck in someone else’s story?
For Wayne Hopkins (Nicholas Lama), the main character of Matt Cox’s “Puffs: Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” that’s the case. The “someone else” here is a boy wizard named Harry Potter – though the differences between “Puffs” and the “Potter” franchise are just distinct enough for the play to skirt by as an “unauthorized” parody of author J.K. Rowling’s source material. Joey Bucheker directs this production for O’Connell & Company in Shea’s Smith Theatre.
Wayne lives in Potter’s shadow, so much so that his narrative follows Harry’s right from the start. Just like Potter, Wayne is an orphan who discovers he was born from wizard parents, and is whisked away from his boring life into one of magic and adventure by attending a wizarding school in England among others of the magical ilk.
Unlike Potter, though, Wayne is not “sorted” into the house of heroes. In Cox’s play, like in the “Harry Potter” books and films, students are placed into different “houses” based on their personalities and perceived abilities. There are “Braves,” “Snakes,” “Smarts” and the cowardly “Puffs,” who are more or less the laughingstock of the school. Wayne fits right in: He’s an unassuming, unthreatening nerd, and he makes quick friends with two other Puffs, math prodigy Oliver (Christian Hines), and punky Megan (Kris Bartolomeo).
Cox has built a clever concept here, following the basic arc of the seven “Potter” books (and the eight film adaptations), but upending the traditional hero myth by making our central character one of almost no importance. In “Puffs,” a wizard named Harry is still driving the action, although he mostly pops in and out for brief appearances before disappearing on his own adventures.
That leaves Wayne and his fellow Puffs to comment from the sidelines, and cheer on the handsome and relatively courageous upperclassman Cedric (David Wysocki), who is the Puffs’ only chance for winning a wizarding tournament at the school. If you’re at all familiar with the “Potter” franchise, you can guess what fate awaits this version of Cedric.
A love letter to the “Harry Potter” series, Matt Cox’s “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” has been embraced by both Potterheads and muggles alike since its off-Broadway premiere in 2016.
And it’s this strict adherence to the plot of the books and films that ultimately holds “Puffs” back from totally succeeding as a standalone show. Cox has concocted a zippy, inventive comedy that is packed to the brim not only with in-jokes and winks to the audience, but inventive ways of condensing thousands of pages and hours of film into a single piece.
It’s impressive how much story is being told – the show is at its best when poking fun at Rowling’s convoluted plots and convenient setups – but by the time “year 4” rolls around, just before intermission, “Puffs” begins to feel laborious, and even the funniest bits have a hard time casting a spell. (And if you don’t know a Hermione from a horcrux, you might be left wondering why everyone is giggling in the first place.)
Under Bucheker’s direction, the cast is largely likable, especially when recalling memorable performances from the films (David Wysocki’s impression of Ralph Fiennes’ Voldermort is a highlight, as is Jenn Stafford as a handful of kooky professors). But our main character Wayne is written so flatly that his traversal through the “Potter” storyline threatens to make him vanish completely. Harry was never the most interesting of Rowling’s creations, but as the tale progressed his personality grew in relation to the colorful cast around him. “Puffs” wants us to believe that the ordinary underdogs are worth following too; an enchanting premise that winds up just a couple of wands short of real magic.
Theater Review
“Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
2½ stars (out of 4)
Presented by O'Connell & Company in Shea’s Smith Theatre, 654 Main St., through Feb. 13. Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 11 and 12; 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 5; and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 12. Tickets are $25-$30 (847-0850, sheas.org). Proof of vaccination and identification are required. Masks must be worn.