O'Connell & Company's clever 'Puffs' riffs on Harry Potter

Cox has built a clever concept here, following the basic arc of the seven “Potter” books (and the eight film adaptations), but upending the traditional hero myth by making our central character one of almost no importance. In “Puffs,” a wizard named Harry is still driving the action, although he mostly pops in and out for brief appearances before disappearing on his own adventures.

That leaves Wayne and his fellow Puffs to comment from the sidelines, and cheer on the handsome and relatively courageous upperclassman Cedric (David Wysocki), who is the Puffs’ only chance for winning a wizarding tournament at the school. If you’re at all familiar with the “Potter” franchise, you can guess what fate awaits this version of Cedric.

What's a 'Puff?': Meet a new boy wizard in O'Connell & Company comedy A love letter to the “Harry Potter” series, Matt Cox’s “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” has been embraced by both Potterheads and muggles alike since its off-Broadway premiere in 2016.

And it’s this strict adherence to the plot of the books and films that ultimately holds “Puffs” back from totally succeeding as a standalone show. Cox has concocted a zippy, inventive comedy that is packed to the brim not only with in-jokes and winks to the audience, but inventive ways of condensing thousands of pages and hours of film into a single piece.