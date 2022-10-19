O'Connell & Company opens a hoot of a haunted house with 'Addams Family Musical'

The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting colder and Halloween is coming. October is the perfect time to go to a haunted house – a place of dares and scares and lots of laughs.

Laughs? OK, we are not talking about Fright World here, and chainsaws are not included. This haunted house is home to “The Addams Family Musical,” the debut production from O’Connell & Company in its new home, a former church and community center currently occupied by a ferociously comical cast, their unseen band and the walking dead.

If this is a haunting, it is also a hoot.

Where the Addams family lives, it is always Halloween. Their comfort zone comes dressed in black and wrapped in cobwebs, where the dead are welcome and torture is … let’s just call it “stimulating.”

The Addamses aren’t materializing on Bailey Avenue to deliver deep insight into the human condition or to face thought-provoking dilemmas that challenge modern concepts of what is right and what is wrong. For this show, they just have a little family problem to deal with, and they share it with us.

The engagement level is just about perfect for a musical based upon comic characters created by a cartoonist with a really macabre sense of humor. While they sing and dance and levitate, we laugh, we cringe and we can relate.

The plot is as light as a century-old shroud: Wednesday Addams (Madalyn Teal) has fallen in love with Lucas (Jared Eichel), a “normal” young man, and the two want their parents to meet before announcing their engagement. Wednesday is naturally concerned about appearances, and about how her elegantly lusty parents, Morticia and Gomez, will come across to outsiders.

“What are you trying to say,” her mother demands.

“I’m saying we’re like we are … and they’re from OHIO,” Wednesday answers.

“OHIO?!” Gomez exclaims. “A swing state?!”

Horrors!

And, somehow, that level of silliness continues for a good two hours or so, fueled by the exuberant campiness of Joey Bucheker as Gomez and the lovely Anna Fernandez as his cara mia, Morticia. His hot-blooded passion is a well-balanced counterpoint to her self-assured sexiness, and they are great together.

Young John Perno has his own moment as their son, Pugsley, who, worried about losing his sister, uses his solo to lament “What if she never tortures me anymore?” Michael J. Galante is lovable as Uncle Fester, thoughtfully raising the dead to help the course of true love run smoothly.

Michael Starzynski and Kelleigh Murray are tasked with being “normal” as Lucas’ parents, Midwestern to the core and baffled by their host and hostess but too polite to say so. Unsurprisingly, they, too, fall under the Addams family spell.

Rounding out the cast are Sara Kovacsi as the indispensible Grandma, Dan Mink as the manservant Lurch, and an outrageous ensemble of zombie ancestors who serve as characters, scenery, stagehands and Greek chorus. They reportedly do their own terrifically effective “I’m long dead” makeup, and their herky-jerky perambulations around the stage are a joy to behold.

Director Dewayne Barret, who helmed the hit “A Chorus Line” for O’Connell & Company last season, has expertly nudged his players to the edge of outrageousness but never pushed them over. Musical direction was by the capable Joe Isgar.

Credit for this show coming together at all in this space goes to the company’s executive director, Mary Kate O’Connell, to managing director Joey Bucheker, and to the hardworking tradespeople, volunteers and performers who moved in, cleaned out, set up, and got it all going in time for opening night. If Halloween is allowed to have a Christmas miracle, this was it.

Theater preview

“The Addams Family Musical”

4 stars (out of 4)

Presented by O’Connell & Company through Oct. 30 in its new theater at 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst Ticket are $25-$38 (oconnellandcompany.com).