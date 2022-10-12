O'Connell & Company moves into its new home with 'The Addams Family Musical'

Sometimes bigger really can be better. That’s the feeling at O’Connell & Company, which is remaking a former church-turned-community-center into a full-time professional theater.

What was once a soaring sanctuary is becoming a fresh new multitiered performance space, with stacked seating, dedicated area for a live band and flexible points of entry and exit for the actors. Rooms that once held Sunday schools and church suppers are now rehearsal space, dressing rooms, a costume shop and a lounge for patrons.

Despite the chaos of relocation and construction – on top of all the preparations for presenting a major musical – O’Connell’s executive and artistic director Mary Kate O’Connell and its president, Joey Bucheker, could not be more thrilled. Even with the Oct. 14 opening for “The Addams Family Musical” bearing down on them while there was still sawdust in the air, the atmosphere at the former Eggertsville Youth and Community Center on Bailey Avenue in Amherst is full of positive vibes.

“This place, the minute we saw it, we knew this was it,” Bucheker said. “Just the fact that I don’t have to tear down sound and light between shows means we can do so much more.”

For O’Connell, who started the theater company in 1995, having a space that is truly their own is something of a dream come true. Previously, they had been based in the cozy Cabaret in the Square on Main Street in Williamsville, followed by a brief tenure at the North Campus of Erie Community College before sharing space with the campus theater attached to the Park School on Harlem Road. Just before the pandemic arrived, they shifted productions to the old auditorium at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, a repurposed elementary school in Tonawanda.

Then, the Town of Amherst offered them a chance to move “home,” O’Connell said. Although the town will continue to own the building, which is on the corner of Bailey and Oxford, between Main Street and Eggert Road, O’Connell & Company will be the only tenants.

“I can’t praise Amherst enough,” she said. “They respect us and respect what we do. They have been working with us every step of the way.”

Having help with the “red tape” issues was good, but the time crunch is still real. The theater company could not begin work in the space until mid-September, giving workers barely a month to make the transformation.

Still, with a corps of skilled craftspeople and an army of volunteers, it is happening.

Scenery for “The Addams Family” sits ready next to the seats that are awaiting risers and an audience.

“The Addams Family” is part of a recent move by O’Connell & Company to present bigger shows with larger ensembles and more music. They had success last season with “Damn Yankees,” “Working” and a hit production of “A Chorus Line.”

“People want bang for their buck,” O’Connell said. “With our shows, I feel we give people permission to have fun.”

Dewayne Barrett, who won the Katherine Cornell Award for his direction and choreography on “Chorus Line,” is returning to direct “Addams Family,” which will start Bucheker as Gomez Addams and Amy Fernandez as his wife, Morticia.

Two shows are planned for holiday season: The family friendly “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Nov. 25), which will include cookies and holiday crafts for the kids, and “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” (Dec. 2), a tribute to the singer and actress who returns every year with Bing Crosby in re-airings of “White Christmas.”

The new year starts with the world premiere of the newest play from Buffalo’s Tom Dudzick, “Return to Seymour Street” (Jan. 20). The writer of “Over the Tavern” and its successors is back with another tale from “the old neighborhood,” something that doesn’t ever grow old for nostalgic Western New Yorkers.

“The Rink” (March 17) is another family story, this one set in a roller rink to the music of Kander and Ebb, telling of love, loss and reconciliation for a mother and daughter.

“Sunset Boulevard” (May 5), adapted as a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, closes the season on Bailey Avenue, with O’Connell taking on the role of fading silent film star Nora Desmond. She admits she never pictured herself in that role, but said she is excited to take it on.

O’Connell & Company opened its season in September with “Confessions of the Reverend Mother” in Shea’s Smith Theatre and will present two more shows there this season. “Wicket: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village” (Feb. 3) is a musical parody that “does for ‘Star Wars’ what ‘Wicked’ did for “The Wizard of Oz,’ ” and “Romance/Romance” (April 14) is a set of two one-act stories about, well, it’s obvious.

PREVIEW

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 14-30 at its new location, 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays with an additional matinee at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. Tickets for all shows are through the website and by calling 716-848-0800.

Here is the rest of the season:

At 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Nov. 25-Dec. 18

“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” Dec. 2-18

“Return to Seymour Street,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5

“The Rink,” March 17-April 2

“Sunset Boulevard,” May 5-21

“Wicket: The Untold Story of the Ewoks of Bright Tree Village,” Feb. 3-19

“Romance/Romance," April 14-23