O'Connell & Company: Going big to celebrate the return of live theater

There is nothing tentative about O’Connell & Company’s return to live theater. Nine shows, two theaters, six directors and dozens of actors combine to send one message loud and clear: “We are back!,” as Mary Kate O’Connell said.

“It’s magical. It’s brightening our daily lives, and I am embracing every moment of it,” O’Connell said. “We have been working feverishly – as have many other culturals – and everyone is so eager to get back in front of an audience.”

In scheduling the season, which begins Sept. 9 with the comedy/drama “ART” by French playwright Yasmina Reza, the company took an expansive view. O’Connell said that she and Joey Bucheker (who is the board president, along with being a writer, actor, director, man of all hats) reached out beyond their usual coterie of talent to produce an ambitious lineup.

Among the larger shows are the musicals “A Chorus Line” (Oct. 19) with 19 main roles, and “Damn Yankees” (April 29) with a similarly large population.

“We decided, Let’s go big,” O’Connell said. “So many performers are so eager to perform . This gives everyone a great opportunity to do what they love, to be with who they love and to come together in a theater.”