O’Connell & Company's 'A Chorus Line' has youthful exuberance, old-school sentimentality

This show lives and dies by its ensemble, and director Dewayne Barrett – who also plays Zach, the director in the show – has assembled a knockout roster of performers, each with their own quirks and personalities, that excitedly pack the bare stage at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons. These actors mesh so well as a group, 17 strong, and it’s a joy scanning the faces as they fall into that iconic line.

Every actor is a standout in their own right; by the time the show ends, we’ve come to fall in love with each of these characters, as we've come to understand their hopes and dreams. That’s no simple feat for a play so thinly plotted, and yet “A Chorus Line” succeeds as a kaleidoscopic portrait of those journeymen Broadway dancers who go from show to show almost anonymously.

And so, when we do watch a performer step out from the line, it's understood that this might be their one and only shot to make an impression. Watch Cami Clune as Val, who brings all the star power she did to her run on “The Voice,” as she seduces the audience, and her castmates, with a red hot rendition of “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three.” Or Aimée Lynn Walker as Cassie, who brings a knowing sadness to “Let Me Dance for You” and performs one of the night’s most exquisite solos. I was especially moved by Anna Fernandez as Diana, who in my eyes emerges as the heart of the show: Her act one song “Nothing,” which interrogates the absurdity of living in a world of make believe, is a stunner. And good luck not choking up when she delivers the second act showstopper “What I Did for Love.”