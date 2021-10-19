O’Connell & Company's 'A Chorus Line' has youthful exuberance, old-school sentimentality

You don’t have to be in show business to find common ground with the characters in “A Chorus Line.” Just think back to any high-stakes job interview, and I’m sure you can relate to the show’s iconic refrain: “God, I hope I get it.”
Any actor, director, theater person will tell you: The audition room is brutal. Yet it’s still the most efficient way to cast a show, to discover the next would-be star. It's a thrilling place to be, especially in the world of Broadway, where every face that walks through the door is a world-class performer. That’s why Buffalo-born Michael Bennett’s iconic show works so well: The story of these dancers, each vying for a spot in a hot new musical, has the built-in drama of a cutthroat game show.
“A Chorus Line” premiered in 1975, and quickly became one of the most successful musicals of all time. It was a show that celebrated the long history of the form and our fascination with the backstage lives of our stars, and yet managed to expose the destructive, often manipulative machinery behind all the glitz and glamour. Not that it is at all cynical – in fact, watching the show some 45 years after its premiere, I was struck by how sincere, how unabashedly earnest this show remains.
At O’Connell & Company, “A Chorus Line” arrives as a jolt of electricity, a production bursting at the seams with talent and heart, highlighting the show’s youthful exuberance, and its old-school sentimentality.
This show lives and dies by its ensemble, and director Dewayne Barrett – who also plays Zach, the director in the show – has assembled a knockout roster of performers, each with their own quirks and personalities, that excitedly pack the bare stage at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons. These actors mesh so well as a group, 17 strong, and it’s a joy scanning the faces as they fall into that iconic line.
Every actor is a standout in their own right; by the time the show ends, we’ve come to fall in love with each of these characters, as we've come to understand their hopes and dreams. That’s no simple feat for a play so thinly plotted, and yet “A Chorus Line” succeeds as a kaleidoscopic portrait of those journeymen Broadway dancers who go from show to show almost anonymously.
And so, when we do watch a performer step out from the line, it's understood that this might be their one and only shot to make an impression. Watch Cami Clune as Val, who brings all the star power she did to her run on “The Voice,” as she seduces the audience, and her castmates, with a red hot rendition of “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three.” Or Aimée Lynn Walker as Cassie, who brings a knowing sadness to “Let Me Dance for You” and performs one of the night’s most exquisite solos. I was especially moved by Anna Fernandez as Diana, who in my eyes emerges as the heart of the show: Her act one song “Nothing,” which interrogates the absurdity of living in a world of make believe, is a stunner. And good luck not choking up when she delivers the second act showstopper “What I Did for Love.”
As a musical, “A Chorus Line” is about the rush, the thrill, the necessity of live performance. How wonderful to be in the audience, then, watching actors do exactly what they’ve set out to do: Bring their heart on stage, give it all they got, and still give a little more.
. . .
Theater review
“A Chorus Line”
3½ stars (out of 4)
Presented by O’Connell & Company through Oct. 31, at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave. #11 Tonawanda. 7:30 p.m. Thursday only; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. For more information: oconnellandcompany.com.