Operatic, but not an opera.

Symphonic, but not a concert.

Theatrical, but not a musical.

A spectacle, but not … but yes, that could be it.

Spectacular!

Artpark’s July 29 presentation of Carl Orff’s epic masterpiece “Carmina Burana” promises to be an entertainment of an equally epic scale. Famously popular music from the classical canon staged with 21st century technology, its appeal reaches across genres and ages.

And, if you think you’ve never heard of “Carmina Burana” (an Italian entrée? A Latin curse?) be assured that you have. Many times.

The “O Fortuna” movement of Orff’s cantata appears again and again as the soundtrack for the apocalypse in movies, sports and even commercials. With its pounding, repetitive and climactic urgency, the choral cry has fought in “Excaliber” and “Jackass,” introduced hockey teams to the ice, tracked a slo-mo slap in “How I Met Your Mother,” signed kids in on “World of Warcraft” and sold us Domino’s pizza, among many, many other things.

Now, a vibrant full-length “Carmina Burana,” conceived by Barcelona’s La Fura dels Baus, is having its North American premiere here, in one of our largest indoor theaters and on the banks of one of our largest attractions, the gorge cut by Niagara Falls.

The production takes Orff’s music — explosive even when performed in a traditional choral setting — and blows it up to an otherworldly dimension. Imagination and innovation combine in magical stagecraft that employs more than 220 musicians, singers, dancers and other artists, local and international.

Sonia Kozlova Clark, president of Artpark, puts it simply: “When it’s over, you’re drained.”

Clark doesn’t hide her excitement for the show; it has been in the works almost since she first met the creators of La Fura years ago in Europe.

“They are known for grand outdoor site-specific opera and other events,” Clark said. “And it makes sense for us to do international programming, because we have the resources.”

The production is being directed by one of the La Fura founders, Carlus Padrissa. Clark describes him as an expert in 20th century music with a talent for finding the essence of a piece and restructuring it through a modern lens.

“This is a radical production,” Clark said. “It’s not timid. They don’t cut corners.”

The scale of the show proves the truth of that. La Fura is bringing the sets, the tech and the lead singers. Local talent is providing much of the rest: the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will be led by Artpark’s conductor-in-residence Gil Rose, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus is providing the essential vocals. Local actors and dancers fill out the cast for this performance.

“The whole community will be represented on stage,” Clark said.

That’s important, she added, because Artpark sees bringing artists together – locally, regionally, internationally – as an important part of its mission, to provide that “breath of fresh air” to all involved.

The goal is also to bring the audience together, even before they are seated. Medieval music will be performed on the patio by the Harmonia Chamber Singers. “Carmina Burana” translates to “Songs of Beuren,” the collection of medieval poetry that inspired Orff’s music.

Those poems were the works of “young and impoverished clergy who traveled around Europe writing drinking songs, romantic ballads (and) satirical songs about the Church and exhortations,” according to the classical music website Vialma. The poems were written in Latin, High German and Old French, the site says, and are, in some cases, profane.

One takeaway from the mix of classical pedigree and bawdy verse, Clark said, is that “People can relax. It’s not a fancy night. It’s stirring music.”

“They should let the music and art do their job.”

More at Artpark

Already this season Artpark has hosted the North American premiere of a piece by the legendary contemporary composer Philip Glass, along with other classical works and its outdoor rock and pop amphitheater concerts. Still to come in its new music in the park series (with tickets an affordable $12):

The John Bacon Quintet, performing original works of modern jazz on the Artpark Emerald Grove Stage at 4 p.m. Aug. 6.

LUX: Vivaldi Redefined – The Four Seasons, at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Mainstage Theater. This immersive performance features violinist Isabel Ong with conductor Brent Chancellor and visual artist Nicholas Taboni and an onstage audience with projected backdrops and electronic interludes.

Also, those looking for more spectacle should circle Aug. 27 on the calendar. The acrobatic French entertainment group Cirque Inextremiste will present the hot air balloon performance “Exit” at dusk above the park. Tickets are $12 and blankets and chairs are encouraged.

Preview

Presented by La Fura dels Baus. 8 p.m. July 29 at the indoor Artpark Mainstage Theater, 450 S. 4th St., Lewiston. Tickets start at $25 (box office, 716-754-4375, ticketmaster.com). Visit artpark.net. Parkingwill be free.