New Phoenix Theatre: An infectious enthusiasm for collaboration, community

Give Richard Lambert a dollar for every superlative he uses when talking about the coming season at New Phoenix Theatre and he might have enough cash to take the audience out to dinner after every show.

Just about everything is glorious, gorgeous, exciting, unique, provocative, even more glorious, or, often, combinations of those and other things. His enthusiasm for the return of live theater is, in every way, the right kind of contagious.

That enthusiasm has translated into a season of exceptional collaboration. As New Phoenix says in its announcement, collaboration is “the word,” “the mission,” and “the goal and glue of our new season.”

They aren’t joking. Of the five productions coming up on the cozy stage at 95 Johnson Park, three are being presented by other theater companies. That includes the season opener, “To the New Girl” (Sept. 10).

Lambert said that he deliberately opened the doors to other theater troupes to help assure they, too, survived the long pandemic shutdown. Plus, he wanted to see his friends again.

“This year, more than ever, we said ‘Let’s look back and find the most glorious theatrical experiences that we had and get those people together,' ” he said.