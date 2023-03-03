A leading art institution, theater company and Canalside attraction have announced changes in leadership.

At the Center for Exploratory & Perceptual Arts, better known as CEPA Gallery, Claire Leggett has been promoted to executive director. Kavinoky Theatre is losing veteran actress and director Loraine O'Donnell as its executive and artistic director. At Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Mary Ann Kresse has replaced Laurie Hauer-LaDuca as president.

Leggett joined CEPA as development coordinator and became acting executive director in August 2022 following the departure of Veronique Cote.

The Western New York native has a master's degree in arts administration from Boston University, and a bachelor's degree in history from SUNY Cortland.

"Claire took over management of the organization and led us through an unplanned transition with poise and professionalism," said Luke Cusack, CEPA's board president. "Her demonstrable administrative strengths are a great fit for us as we plan for a second 50 years of CEPA successes."

CEPA, housed in the historic Market Arcade building, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024.

One of Leggett's challenges will be leading the organization through its 2023-2025 strategic plan.

"CEPA right now is in a great place," Leggett said. "We have a really exciting opportunity to capitalize on what we have done in the past and steward it into the future."

Celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary will be an opportunity to do just that, she said.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to be able to secure CEPA as a continuation of the hallmark it has been, and to use the 50th anniversary not only as a chance to look back at what we've done but to continue looking ahead, something we have always strived to do," Leggett said.

O'Donnell will leave her position at Kavinoky, on the campus of D'Youville University, after seven years on April 21.

That's also the opening night of the play "Network" she is directing.

O'Donnell, who has been acting and directing in Buffalo almost continuously since 1989, said it was time to move on.

"I fell in love with my hometown Boonville again, and felt this pull to be there," O'Donnell said.

She is also in the process of completing a contract to work for a nearby nonprofit organization.

"It's been an honor to shepherd the theater from the first day that I was the managing director through the 5½ years I have been artistic director," O'Donnell said. "We were able to not only survive through Covid, but put local artisans to work restoring the theater during that time. I'm grateful to our local team of actors, directors, designers and crew people for helping to bring some of the best theater in town to our deserving patrons."

O'Donnell plans to return to direct two shows at Kavinoky for the 2023-2024 season. No word yet on her successor.

The Buffalo Heritage Carousel welcomed board member Mary Ann Kresse as its new president in January after Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, the organization's founding president, announced Jan. 1 that she was taking a six-month leave of absence from the board.

Kresse is a current board member and former chair of Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, and sits on the boards of the Buffalo Maritime Center, Forest Lawn, Matt Urban Center and WNY Heritage Press. She was the first woman chair of the Buffalo Museum of Science and is director emeritus of Kleinhans Music Hall.

Hauer-LaDuca found the carousel now at Canalside in storage in Ohio, and played a critical role in bringing the carousel project to fruition.

Bob Kresse, Mary Ann Kresse's late husband, and the other board members of the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation provided a $250,000 grant in 2015 to purchase the 1924 amusement machine.

"In a timely way, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel board of trustees now moves forward from the great generosity and authentic restoration accomplished by its founders to a viable and sound ongoing plan, operation and future," Kresse said.

"This iconic and magical attraction, which is a demonstration of the use of renewable energy, in this case solar power, is an invaluable asset to Buffalo and New York State, and I am pleased to lead the path forward."