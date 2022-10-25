New co-directors expand range of stories while staying true to Buffalo United Artists

Back in July, Buffalo United Artists made it back on stage with “Alley of the Dolls,” its campy parody of the equally campy 1960s soaper “Valley of the Dolls.”

Since BUA sat out the 2021-early ’22 pandemic-era transition back to live shows, and appointed two new artistic directors in May, “Alley” could legitimately be considered the start of BUA’s 2022-23 season.

Fine. That was then. This is October, and now BUA is getting serious. The fall part of this unusual season kicks off with a theoretical reimagining of two formative encounters between two of the 20th century’s greatest American playwrights, William Inge (“Come Back, Little Sheba,” “Picnic”) and Tennessee Williams (“Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”)

In “The Gentleman Caller” (opening Oct. 27), playwright Philip Dawkins imagines a meeting between the two men when Williams was a relatively unknown playwright and Inge was working as a drama critic. The scene is Inge’s home, where Williams has been invited for an interview. (A small disclaimer: Drama critics are not generally known to invite people to their homes for interviews.)

The title “Gentleman Caller” has a double meaning here: It was the original title for Williams’ first major success, “The Glass Menagerie,” along with describing the action in Dawkins’ play. At the time of the play’s setting, in 1944, Inge was a closeted homosexual; Williams, not so much.

The BUA posters for “Gentleman Caller” show actor Jonathan Beckner in the foreground as Inge, wearing a nubby suit and questioning look, while Matthew Rittler, who plays Williams, lurks behind him, robe opened to the waist, cigarette at attention between his fingers, staring directly, and pointedly, into the camera.

“The posters do accurately reflect the tone of the piece,” said Rick Lattimer, who was speaking in a joint telephone interview with his co-artistic director, Mike Doben. “Tennessee Williams in the play knows that he’s the Tennessee Williams in history. Still, it is a period piece, kind of an origin story of Williams and William Inge. They met twice in the play; they’re kind of exploring each other and challenging each other.

“It’s a relationship that is challenging, dynamic and a little taboo at times.”

This will be BUA’s first production in the Hotel @ the Lafayette’s intimate Bittersweet Piano Lounge, located in the center of the main floor. Although the lounge bar will be open before and after the show, Lattimer said the space will be reconfigured for theater seating for the performance.

He added that, once the show is over, “No one has to leave when it’s done. Everyone can hang out.”

The third BUA show will be the world premiere of “Mediocre Heterosexual Sex” (March 2023), by Madison Wetzell. Although it hasn’t yet been staged, Wetzell’s dark comedy was recognized as a finalist for several playwriting awards after a reading at the Problematic Play Festival in 2019. And, as a story about a woman who decides to “try men” for the first time after her girlfriend dumps her, it fits into the general direction that BUA’s new leadership hopes to go.

“One of the big things we’re looking to do, is to really expand the spectrum, to explore more of the spectrum of queerness," Doben said. "Historically, BUA has heavily leaned into the ‘gay’ of LGBTQ+. We’d like to include more things about lesbians, trans people and others."

That follows the pair's thoughts after Javier Bustillos, BUA’s founder and executive director, approached them about becoming artistic directors. "We saw there was a direction to take the company that was new and fresh,” Doben said. “I think right now everyone in theater in general is talking about how we need to invigorate audiences and bring in new people.”

Lattimer said that he and Doben had been “dabbling” with the idea of starting their own company when the offer came at BUA and, after some consideration, they decided it was a good way to move forward. Each of the three men brings something unique to the mix: Lattimer is more of an actor, Doben is an established director, Bustillos has a couple of decades under his belt running the company.

“We kind of complement each other in a lot of good ways,” Lattimer said.

Down the road, plans are to expand the number of shows in the BUA seasons – “That’s purely an aspiration at this point,” Doben said – and to settle in a “defined home.”

There is one thing, however, that they hope will not change.

“The loyalty of the BUA audiences has been wonderful,” Doben said. “They were ready to come back, and they have shown us a lot of love.”

Preview

Buffalo United Artists

Opens Oct. 27-Nov. 2 at Bittersweet Piano Lounge in the Hotel @ Lafayette, 391 Washington St. Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 27-29; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5, 10-12. No one under 18 admitted. For advance tickets, visit buffalounitedartists.org; tickets at the door are cash only.