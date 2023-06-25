“Won’t you celebrate with me,” opens a Lucille Clifton poem of the same name, “what I have shaped into / a kind of life?”

Clifton, a writer born in Depew and raised on Buffalo’s East Side, is the inspiration for a sculpture created by internationally acclaimed artist Olalekan Jeyifous.

The public artwork was formally dedicated Thursday in Reading Park outside the Central Library. The project was the result of nearly eight years of planning by Just Buffalo Literary Center, which commissioned the sculpture and officially gave it to the City of Buffalo’s public art collection.

“Lucille Clifton was one of the most important poets of the 20th century period,” said Barbara Cole, Just Buffalo’s artistic director. “We feel at Just Buffalo that everyone should know who Lucille Clifton is, but the fact that she has this Buffalo connection makes it all the more important for us to lift up her memory and her work and celebrate her extraordinary legacy.”

On Thursday, more than a dozen of Clifton’s family members and friends came to celebrate the “Spirit of Inspiration” sculpture, alongside Jeyifous and the Buffalo literary community.

Sidney Clifton, the eldest daughter who was integral to the project, returned to Buffalo for the first time since she was a child to attend the ceremony. She spoke of how moved she was to see her mother honored in Buffalo’s downtown, from the banners that line Washington Street to the sidewalks adorned with Clifton’s poem “let there be new flowering.”

“I think my mom would be proud and humbled by the celebration of her life and her work, and also I think she would love the sculpture because it is extraordinary,” Clifton said. “The sculpture really represents that people are inspired to live their lives the way she lived hers, which is authentically and with courage and audacity.”

“Spirit of Inspiration,” the fifth and final of the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation’s “Spirit of Buffalo” sculpture series, stands 12 feet high, depicting a typewriter and leaves, which Jeyifous said was inspired by the Clifton poem, “The Lesson of the Falling Leaves.” The sculpture differs from the tonal choices typically present in his work, he noted, due to Clifton’s favorite color being that of an abalone shell, a preference he honored in the iridescent purple-to-turquoise gradient of the piece.

“When I was contacted to produce this artwork, I was deeply honored and felt a very strong sense of gratitude,” Jeyifous said to the crowd Thursday, his voice full of warmth. “This is the kind of project that I really love, one that is very much connected to a community, but also one that is commemorating a life and a life’s work that has had an incredible and profound impact.”

Clifton produced more than a dozen poetry collections, 18 children’s books, and a memoir edited by Toni Morrison. She was first discovered when her friend and Buffalo poet Ishmael Reed shared her poems with Langston Hughes, who published them in the anthology “The Poetry of the Negro.”

She would go on to be the first author to have two books of poetry named finalists in a single year for a Pulitzer Prize; the first Black woman to receive the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement; and to win awards such as the Coretta Scott King Award, National Book Award and an Emmy.

Clifton, who died in 2010, spent 32 of her 73 years in Buffalo. She grew up on Purdy Street and graduated from what is now City Honors. In 1958 she married Fred James Clifton, a philosophy professor at the University at Buffalo, and the two had six children.

The city is a continuous character in Clifton’s work, one example being “Lot’s Wife 1988,” in which Clifton writes, “Our name is spinning away in the wind / blowing across the vacant lots / of buffalo, new york, / that were my girlhood homes.”

“I think a lot of Western New Yorkers are aware that, ‘Oh yeah, Mark Twain spent some time here,’ but I don’t think they realize the full breadth of just how many writers have called Buffalo home and what a destination Buffalo has been for writers for over a century,” Cole said.

The Reading Park, designed with the sculpture as the centerpiece, literally cements some of these writers into the ground. Joyce Carol Oates, Leslie Feinberg and Susan Howe are just some of the names lodged into this pathway of Buffalo’s literary history, which lead up to the “Spirit of Inspiration,” a token of Clifton’s memory gleaming for all who pass.

“Buffalo is not only a city of good neighbors,” Cole said, “but a city of great writers.”