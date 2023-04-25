After seven years, Loraine O’Donnell ends her run as executive artistic director at D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre with the opening of "Network." Everything about the production reflects her vision.

The play, adapted by Lee Hall from Paddy Chayefsky’s celebrated 1976 screenplay, is a sophisticated and witty piece of drama, continuing a legacy of consequential theater established by O’Donnell’s predecessor, David Lamb. The racially diverse cast includes three acting students from D’Youville’s MFA program, conceived and established during her tenure, performing alongside some of Buffalo’s most highly regarded actors.

O'Donnell's reign was relatively brief, but nonetheless historic. With her choice of the musical “Hairspray,” she put more people of color on its stage than during its entire previous history. She produced searing political drama, lush musicals and ridiculous farces. At the same time, she put the theater on more solid financial footing, and guided it through a global pandemic.

This is not goodbye for O’Donnell, who leaves to become executive director of a house museum near her hometown of Boonville, N.Y. She is already scheduled to direct two shows at D’Youville Kavinoky next season.

The stage version of "Network" opened in London in 2017, and then on Broadway in 2018. Bryan Cranston starred as Howard Beale, a television news anchor who goes berserk on air and becomes a modern-day prophet and provocateur for the angry. He’s “mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore!” Famed Belgian director Ivo Van Hove – known for an “ultra-modern minimalism” – directed, amplifying his production with eye-popping high tech.

O’Donnell’s challenge has been to find the heart of the story without the aid of dizzying stage wizardry. Using the more modest video design of Brian Milbrand, which deploys delightfully amusing television clips from the 1970s, O’Donnell focuses on traditional storytelling.

Whereas Cranston gave a harrowing, no-holds-barred performance, Peter Palmisano dives into a well-honed and familiar repertoire of acting technique as Howard Beale, giving an excellent performance.

Michele Roberts is both his enabler and his foil, brilliantly portraying greed-driven television producer Diana Christensen with marvelous humor and terrifying determination. A superior ensemble of actors includes Christopher Guilmet as Max, Peter Horn as Ruddy, John Kreuzer as exasperated Frank Hackett, and Jack Hunter as godlike Jensen.

“Network” takes on a whole new level of import and nuance in the post Jan. 6, post Fox v. Dominion, post Tucker Carlson era. D’Youville Kavinoky is giving it a handsome and finely-tuned outing.

Info: "Network" continues through May 14 in the D'Youville Kavinoky Theatre at D'Youville College, 320 Porter Ave. For tickets and info, visit kavinokytheatre.com.