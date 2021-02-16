MusicalFare's virtual cabaret celebrates 'Broadway Love'

MusicalFare delivered a special Valentine to its fans over the holiday weekend – special because this is a gift to be enjoyed over and over again. Buy it now for $10 and watch as many times as you like for the next month (through March 13).

“Broadway Love” is a virtual cabaret of romance-inspired show tunes designed for repeated listening. In fact, one “study” has found that “Broadway Love” can transform an evening at home when played two times back to back, accompanied by refreshments of one’s choice. It certainly worked for us.

Part of the pleasure comes from reconnecting with these 11 performers – familiar faces all from times of yore, when theater was presented live before audiences. There are also familiar tunes: Ricky Needham gives a ringing “Almost Like Being in Love,” Raphael Santos is near ecstatic as the suitor is “On the Street Where You Live,” and real-life couple Norm Sham and Debbie Pappas are totally in on the joke for “Do You Love Me?” from “Fiddler on the Roof.”