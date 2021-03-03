MusicalFare Theatre shares memorable 'Stories of Life'

One World War II draftee (played by Doug Weyand) recalls fainting during the sexually transmitted disease movie, not because of the film, which he didn’t see, but because of the heat from the heavy woolen uniform pieces he had piled in his arms.

One woman spent the war soldering helmets for diving suits (“Even a pinprick and the guy would drown”); Debbie Pappas speaks for a woman whose brother came back from war in one piece but was never the same. She says, “The things he saw in the war just about drove him crazy. It ruined his life.”

Back then they called it being shellshocked; today we know it as PTSD.

But it wasn’t all a time of want and war. George Brown speaks for a fellow recalling nights at the Little Harlem Club on Michigan Avenue, where “folks were always happy” and celebrities would show up from time to time. A woman laughs about nuns who knew how to have fun, and who would take the girls to Silver Creek to swim in the lake.

Children grew up faster in hard times, and people married young. Over more than 50 years, one man says, they never talked divorce, though, he jokes, murder came up “a couple times.”