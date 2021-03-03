MusicalFare Theatre shares memorable 'Stories of Life'

On Sept. 11, 1942, a plane that was up for a test flight from Curtiss Aircraft on Genesee Street caught on fire. After struggling to extinguish the flames, the badly burned pilot ejected from the cockpit, while the unmanned aircraft continued to fly for two more miles before – remarkably – crashing through the roof of the Curtiss plant.
Thousands of workers were in the factory that day. Six were killed on the spot, eight more would die later from injuries, and 60 years later, one of them would be living at Beechwood Continuing Care, where he would remember the resulting inferno as though it were yesterday.
The Curtiss tragedy is just one of the scenes in “Stories of Life,” an online MusicalFare production crafted by Artistic Director Randall Kramer from interviews conducted with residents of the Beechwood facilities in 2001. A live version of the show was first presented in 2003.
In monologues and songs based on the words of those interviewed, four performers share tales of fun, hardship, love and endurance drawn from decades of lives lived in the 20th century. The memories are vivid and sharp, flying by in a fast 40-minute show that leaves you wishing for more.
There are stories about growing up without TV, when eating apples by the evening fire served as entertainment, and of birth without a nearby hospital, when a preemie baby would be cradled in an “incubator” fashioned from a chair by the stove.
One World War II draftee (played by Doug Weyand) recalls fainting during the sexually transmitted disease movie, not because of the film, which he didn’t see, but because of the heat from the heavy woolen uniform pieces he had piled in his arms.
One woman spent the war soldering helmets for diving suits (“Even a pinprick and the guy would drown”); Debbie Pappas speaks for a woman whose brother came back from war in one piece but was never the same. She says, “The things he saw in the war just about drove him crazy. It ruined his life.”
Back then they called it being shellshocked; today we know it as PTSD.
But it wasn’t all a time of want and war. George Brown speaks for a fellow recalling nights at the Little Harlem Club on Michigan Avenue, where “folks were always happy” and celebrities would show up from time to time. A woman laughs about nuns who knew how to have fun, and who would take the girls to Silver Creek to swim in the lake.
Children grew up faster in hard times, and people married young. Over more than 50 years, one man says, they never talked divorce, though, he jokes, murder came up “a couple times.”
On the other hand, some couples talked barely at all. As Michele Marie Roberts reveals on behalf of one former young bride, “The best part was the sex.”
And so it goes, through long lives filled with laughter and music, children and work. The word “career” never comes up. Neither is there any talk of illness or aging.
As one man puts it, you got out of life what you put into it. “Tomorrow is a promissory note,” he says. “But today is cash.”
And, for most of those who share their stories here, they spent it wisely.
REVIEW
"Stories of Life"
Presented as a virtual production by MusicalFare Theatre from March 5 through April 9. Access is $10 for unlimited viewings; visit musicalfare.com.